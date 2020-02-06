Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Nathan Ray Hale Jr. passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Heritage Senior Living Center in Preston, Idaho at the age of 85.
Nathan was born November 7, 1934 in Grace, Idaho at the Utah Power and Light Camp to Eva Jensen and Nathan Ray Hale Sr. He was the only son with three older sisters.
Nathan’s boyhood life was one full of adventure that any boy would envy. He carried on a family tradition of hunting, fishing, camping, and outdoor living. These activities became a passion that he enjoyed throughout his life, sharing many choice experiences with children and grandchildren over the years.
He attended Telluride Elementary School close to the UP&L camp until 6th grade and then continued his remaining years through high school in Grace, Idaho. He participated actively in all school sports where he was cheered on by his high school sweetheart, Sydney Clegg. After graduation from high school in 1953, he attended ISU for one year before joining the Marine Corp to serve in the Korean War.
Nathan married Sydney Clegg on October 21, 1955 and together they had six children. He was a devoted and loving husband and father who took time to play and build relationships with his family.
Nathan’s education at the U of U and his career with the Utah Power and Light Co. as an Electronic Communications Technician Specialist brought him to Preston, Idaho in 1961. He and Sydney have felt blessed to have lived and raised their children among so many good people.
Nathan led a life of passionate service to his country, his family, and his church. He and Sydney served three missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; Leeds England Mission, Nairobi Kenya Africa Mission, and Logan Utah LDS Employment Mission. He served 50 years with the Boy Scouts of America organization and 6 years as Chairman of the Board of Directors in the restoration of the Oneida Stake Academy. We as family and friends feel honored to recognize his lifelong accomplishments.
Nathan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sydney Clegg Hale, his four children Heidi (Michael) Brown, Kaysville, Utah; Robyn (Jeffrey) Garrigues, Lake Stevens, Washington; Nathan Stuart (Stacy) Hale, Grace, Idaho; Jonathan (Melanie) Hale; Herriman, Utah, 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and his sister, Elaine (Ralph) Tucker, Saint George, Utah.
He is preceded in death by a son, Donald Brett and a daughter, Jennifer; his parents; and his sisters Raedene Lloyd and Bobbie Harris.
The family would like to give special thanks to the medical professionals and the Heritage Senior Living Center team for the kind care he received through end of life.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Oneida Stake Academy Restoration Foundation at PO Box 555 Preston, Idaho 83263 or Donate online at oneidastakeacademy.org
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 East 1st South, Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at
Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Saturday prior to the funeral from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com