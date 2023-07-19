Support Local Journalism

As most of you know, Preston City has been constructing a new pickleball court in the city park near the existing splash pad area. The common question I hear now is “How soon can we play?”

I thought it a good time for an update and to shout out some accolades to those who have assisted us so far in this project. Funny thing is, I have never played the game nor do I like pickles, but I surmise I will learn soon enough as this has been widely requested by community enthusiasts.


