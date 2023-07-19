As most of you know, Preston City has been constructing a new pickleball court in the city park near the existing splash pad area. The common question I hear now is “How soon can we play?”
I thought it a good time for an update and to shout out some accolades to those who have assisted us so far in this project. Funny thing is, I have never played the game nor do I like pickles, but I surmise I will learn soon enough as this has been widely requested by community enthusiasts.
We have received many generous donations from community members and businesses. Their gifts will be acknowledged on signage in the near future at the pickleball complex. Time will never run out for further contributions and anyone interested can contact me or the city office for more information on how to be a part of this community effort.
A highlight of this project occurred on Wednesday June 14, 2023. As daylight broke that day, Jason Keller and his crew were finishing up the sprinkler installation in anticipation of the sod installation. Hobbs Turf Farm and Randy Hobbs were right on time with the delivery of nine pallets of sod, approximately 7,900 square feet, as members of our local National Guard unit, 2nd Platoon A (Alpha) Battery 1-148 assembled in uniform and with muscle for the physical chore of laying the sod on the perimeter of the courts.
As it was becoming apparent that I had under-calculated the amount of sod required, Randy quickly volunteered to run his semi truck back to his farm and pick up two more pallets to make sure our needs were met. Hobbs Turf Farm is included in the list of donors as his invoice for the sod showed a significant discount to the city. Sergeant First Class Raleigh Scott and Staff Sergeant Landon Kroff were leading instruments for this group of 18 soldiers. In just 90 minutes, they had completed the entire task fueled by a short rest break for water and donuts.
Their day of service to Preston was not yet complete, as they then spent another few hours demolishing several of the damaged planter boxes along Oneida and Main street. They were assisted by equipment and manpower from our public works department led by Jon Balls.
The fencing portion (Arrow Fence of Logan, UT) of the project is now complete and we were anticipating the arrival of PlayPro on July 10th to start the surfacing, lines and net installation. All of the concrete for this new facility was prepped and poured by DJ Concrete, thanks to local Dave Jones and his crew. Again, our public works men were instrumental in spending multiple hours and days in the demolition and hauling of the old concrete, which was too deteriorated to recycle its use for pickleball play. Lighting is planned and somewhat dependent for installation on future donations and city budget going into the next budget year.
Design of the four courts was drawn by the masterful city engineer Tyrell Simpson and he was a great communicator with the subcontractors already mentioned and thanked. As shown in the photo, Keven Hollingsworth was present through the morning to advise and encourage the group with his knowledge of existing park features.
I just sat in my truck reliving memories of the old tennis courts that were built and donated to the city by our local Elks Lodge back in 1953. I enjoyed a couple of the donuts delivered by Shawn Oliverson and the thrill of seeing a plan come together! It is amazing to see what can be accomplished as a community when nobody cares who gets the credit.
To all the men mentioned in this column and to any I failed to mention who have supported this project for the past year of implementation, I say cheerfully ... .JOB WELL DONE!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.