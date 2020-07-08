Long-time participants of the Dayton Independence Day Parade said the number of entries and spectators was down a little from past years, but the spirit of celebration was strong and those attending seemed to be enjoying themselves. Dayton’s “COVID-conscious” celebration also included a fun run, a patriotic speech, a breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon of family friendly games. Sketchy activities like the bounce house, fish pond and dunking booth were scratched, but Mayor Melvin Beutler said families had a good time participating in three-legged races, sack races, and egg and balloon tosses. “It was good to do something — get out and see friends. What makes this happen is people’s willingness to step up and serve. It builds community spirit and camaraderie. That’s why we love to do it,” he said.