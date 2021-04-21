The key issue of the Dayton City council meeting was concerning the well project. Five sites for test wells have been selected. The wells that will be receiving test wells first are Sites 1 & 5 followed by Site 3 with Sites 4 & 2 tying for last place, for conflicting reasons. The environmental hurdles to obtain a permit for drilling test wells are nearly complete. On April 12, an archeologist completed the needed fieldwork that had been on hold since last November, waiting for the snow to melt. Once that report is submitted and accepted by the Idaho Historical Society, the environmental report required for federal grants and loans can finally be completed.
The Clayton Family Legacy LLC represented by Jim and Karen Naylor, have lodged an official protest against the project out of concern that a municipal well at Site 4 could drain water from the Clayton well, an event that is legally called Ground Water Injury. Their concerns are one of the reasons why Site 4 is so low on the list. The guiding principle behind water rights law is that it’s first come, first served; since the proposed well is newer than the Clayton well, the Clayton well takes priority.
Aaron Beutler, the engineer in charge of the project, assured the Naylors that if groundwater injury is claimed, the City will cooperate and assist with the extensive testing needed to prove Ground Water Injury occurred and if the new municipal well affects the “Reasonable Pumping Level” of it. He did explain that multiple tests, including a multi-day pumping run, would most likely need to take place. Also, he noted that the groundwater damage can be hard to assess during dry years at the height of summer, because everyone will be pulling water from the aquifer lowering the water level as a whole. Aaron’s faith in the dowser’s reading is why Site 3 is so low on the list.
Site 1 is located on land owned by the city but Site 5 is owned by a trust. Ruth Packer Martin, a member of that trust, was present at the meeting.
She expressed a strong desire to rezone this land to commercial so a store could be built on this land in exchange for donating a half-square-acre section for the purpose of the project.
The test wells are set to be drilled late summer or fall. The city received loan offers from both The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Both loans are offered at the same interest rate of 2.25% annually, with the USDA loan being for $1.22 million for a 40-year-term and the DEQ loan is for $1.03 million for a 20-year term. The Army Corp of Engineers did not have room for the well project on their docket this go around, but the city will apply again in October. The City has high hopes they will make the priority list for a $500,000 Army Corp grant in December 2021 to decrease the amount of loan needed from either USDA or DEQ.
It was remarkable that for such a sensitive subject everyone present was quite civil. Possibly one of the key things that ensured the cool mood was that no one really knows for sure what amount of water, if any, the city will get until they drill the test wells and find out.
In other news, the city will pay for one quarter of the cost to add dust suppression to unpaved roads for anyone living along it. At last estimate, the cost was $1 per foot.
The council also gave their customary annual rubber stamp of approval that April is Fair Housing Month and that April 30 is Arbor Day.
A final point of debate centered on the large green dumpsters for spring cleaning refuse. Councilman Dee Beckstead was concerned that a single dumpster for the first few weeks would be insufficient based on previous years where it had been filled within days. The council debated the dates before finalizing them. They will be in next month’s water bill, along with any other announcement.