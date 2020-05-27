The restrictions of social distancing didn’t keep the large Bodily family from celebrating Cleve Bodily’s 90th birthday on May 18. Friends and neighbors were invited to participate, and they did so with a parade of cars, horse-drawn wagons, tractors and riders on horseback wishing him well in front of his Fairview home that day.
Cleve was born in 1930, and except for the time he spent in the military during the Korean War, he has always lived in Fairview.
He spent time on Iwo Jima, where he serviced the communication systems of airplanes before they headed to Korea. He remembers the tunnels that riddled the island and the devastation to it as well as to Korea after the war. “He talked about seeing people in Korea sitting next to rivers and the city of Seoul was just gone,” said his daughter, Allyson Wadsworth. Bodily enjoyed seeing how things had improved when he returned to Korea years later to pick-up a daughter who served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints there.
Church service has meant a lot to Bodily, where he has served in many capacities, including bishop and most recently as a patriarch in the Preston South Stake.
Family was everything to him. Cleve married Marian Louise Meek in 1955 — they were married almost 60 years when she passed away seven years ago.
They are the parents of nine children who were taught that in “working hard together as a family you could accomplish anything,” said Wadsworth. He never had any outside workers on farm. “It was mom and his kids that made the farm prosperous,” she said. “From running the business, to getting up in the middle of the night, to milking, to being the bishop — he was always ‘all in,’” she said.
Bodily milked cows twice a day until he was 88 years old, when a fall compromised his eyesight.
Cleve taught his family to work hard and play hard. “In the middle of the week he’d take us to Willow Flat for a cook out, and snowmobiling trips” or other adventures on the weekends, she said.
“We played hard. It didn’t matter if it was cleaning up dishes or making beds, life required work, but was it was loving and we played a lot, too. That was his philosophy his whole life,” she said.
Bodily shared that ideal with other youth as well, as he taught horse penning skills to youth through the 4-H program.
He was also an avid hunter, taking his family and a big group of friends along for the fun. He loved fishing at Red Fish Lake.