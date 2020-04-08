During the General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russel M. Nelson, president of the church, invited member of the church worldwide, and its friends, to participate in a fast for divine help to combat the effects of COVID-19. The fast will be held on Good Friday, April 10.
He did the same via video message to member of the church, on March 26. President Russell M. Nelson is not the first to issue such a call.
In 2005 church president Gordon B. Hinckley asked members to fast for victims of a tsunami that struck Southeast Asia on Dec. 26, 2004. A 9.0 magnitude earthquake caused the tsunami which killed more than 220,000 people.
There were two others in 1985. President Spencer W. Kimball called on Church members to fast for those in Ethiopia experiencing a severe famine. Contributions from the two fasts raised millions of dollars that were used to provide help for the Ethiopians.
Though a church wide fast does not happen often, the global pandemic has been deemed serious enough by the First Presidency to warrant such a response. Currently, the entire world has been affected in some way by the fast spread of COVID19.
President Nelson’s message of hope and his invitation to fast extends beyond church members to all who wish to add their support, regardless of their faith. The call to fast has been shared in great numbers on social media and for the most part is receiving a positive response.
“As a physician and surgeon, I have great admiration for medical professionals, scientists, and all who are working around the clock to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Nelson said in his video message. “I am also a man of faith, and I know that during these challenging times, we can be strengthened and lifted as we call upon God and His Son, Jesus Christ — the Master Healer. “
“I invite you to join with me in a worldwide fast — for all whose health permits — to pray for relief from the physical, emotional and economic effects of this global pandemic."