Len Nelson was recently elected as the new president of the Franklin County Theater Arts Council, which directs the use of the Worm Creek Opera House. He takes the place recently resigned by Toni Williams, who has moved to Texas.
Nelson, who grew up in Mink Creek and enjoyed participating in Preston High School’s operettas, moved back to Franklin County in the summer of 2020 after retiring from 50 years in the aviation industry. He has been the director of the Idaho Fall Airport as well as the Pocatello airport. He and his wife, Ellen, are the parents of six children who live around the country. They have 24 grandchildren.
“I enjoy theater and the arts. I said I’d be glad to help out. I’d like to keep it going and keep improving it,” he said. “It’s been a tough year, but we haven’t gone in the red.”
The county owns the building and the theater group leases the building from the county for a nominal fee, and pays for its upkeep.
Other board members are Paul Swainston as treasurer, Ron Mumford as assistant treasurer, and Anna Beth Olson as secretary. Directors include Rod Comstock, Dale Wallentine, Sarah Bartholomew, and Nichole Bingham. Williams remains an ad hoc director, as does Darren Parry. Anita Swainston is the building manager and Comstock is the theater manager.
As the committee has worked to find ways for the theater to weather the effects of pandemic restrictions, the directors have begun several initiatives to keep the facility viable, such as renting out the theater for private group movie showings, and costume rental. The theater has amassed such an impressive collection of costumes that it has been contacted by area universities for clothing that supports their productions.
“We really want Franklin County to know that we are a community theater and want to be inclusive and welcoming,” said Olson.
This year, the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring some of the movie costs in exchange for advertising. Concession sales are used for upkeep of the theater. Ticket sales go to offset the cost of the movie.
Summer events include a melodrama: Rise of Robin Hood, and movies in the park sponsored by the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation. For more information, see www.wormcreek.org.