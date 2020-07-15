Long-time director of Stokes Marketplace, Reed Nelson, retired on Saturday, July 11. He spent his last regular day at work receiving the compliments and well wishes from fellow employees and patrons as he stocked stocked and tidied shelves at the store.
Nelson has worked for Stokes for 34 years — 27 of which have been in Preston. Before Preston, he managed one of John Stokes’ stores in Boise.
The Burley native said that jobs were scarce in the 70s, when he had graduated from school and was one of 200 people who applied for a job with Wonder Bread.
“You can’t get people to apply for jobs like that now. It’s crazy how much things have changed,” said. A lot has changed since Nelson brought his young family to Franklin County.
Finding a home to purchase in 1994 was difficult as “there was no place to buy or rent.” He finally found someone willing to build a home if he could find a place to put it. When he did, it was in Dayton. Nelson and his wife, Kathy, raised their six children who all graduated from West Side High School.
Nelson has spent many years involved in the business sector of Franklin. There’s a lot to be done.
Nelson has no definite plans for his retirement. Kathy also decided to retire as a fill-in for a variety of positions at the store, and two weeks ago, their daughter, Lexie, retired after 19 years at the store.
“You were always a bright spot in my day at work!” posted Cheryl Malmberg to Lexie on Facebook. “The store will not be the same without you,” posted Jackie Tripp.
Comments poured in for her parents as well.
“Best wishes, Reed and Kathy. You have served our community well!” posted JoBeth Morrison. Reed’s position put him and his assistant, Mike Read, in charge of determining whether the store would support the thousands of community projects planned by various organizations and groups over the years. Nelson also served the community through the Rotary Club.
Read, who has worked with Reed for 20 years, said he will be missed.
“I appreciate his friendship, sense of humor and all the things he taught me over the years. He will be missed for his service and dedication to Stokes and the community,” said Read.
Behind the scenes, Stokes donates a lot of stuff for causes. “There’s not a lot of thanks in the grocery business, but there will be a lot of people that remember the good things he’s done,” said Read. “He always bent over backward to support those who come in for a cause.”