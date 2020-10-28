Hot off the heels of the 12-classroom expansion to the Beutler Middle School, the West Side School District is planning another new building project: an expansion for the elementary and the Elwell Gym. They are expected to be completed in the next four to five years.
The expansion will include a new multipurpose room that will double as a cafeteria, practice space, and seating for the adjoining platform set up for grade school theatrical productions and dissertations. There will also be nine new classrooms, six on the east side of the gym and three above the kitchen in the new addition.
Due to an increase in construction supplies, particularly a 4% increase in steel expected in November, Superintendent Spencer Barzee took the project to the Dayton City Council on Oct. 14 for a building permit. The council is currently reviewing the plans.
Barzee noted that Nucor Steel will be supplying the steel for the addition at a generous 18% discount. The district has raised nearly $700,000 of cash, materials, and other donated labor for the project.
The sole hold up on approving the building plan came from John Jensen, not so much out of an outright rejection of the setup but a desire to maximize the utility of the new space. After a brief discussion among the board concerning whether to have the floor of the multipurpose room be one court or two, the building plans were approved unanimously.
With all these talks of preparations for growth, it is interesting to note that the student population has shrunk by .76%.
3% of the district’s student enrollment are currently being homeschooled, but it is believed that is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will pass by the next school year.
The pandemic was also a topic of discussion. At present, the majority of classrooms have enough space for students to social distance. There have been several cases confirmed in the school district and as such the board made the following statement, “If physical distancing is not possible, we would recommend that you wear a mask.” It also encourages the use of good health practices such as frequent hand washing and staying home if sick.
The annual financial audit revealed an interesting method that the state uses to allocate school funding and there is a massive construction project in the works.
Former board member and current business manager Brad Nielson came to the meeting to present the annual financial audit. This was an in-depth examination of the school district’s finances, everything from overnight trips to overhead lighting. Though the middle school addition did drain the school's general fund somewhat, the district is still solvent.
In order to determine a school’s funding for the year the state school board takes a look at the total attendance for each individual school day from the first day of school to the first Friday in November, so any days with abnormally low student count, or no school at all, say for deer hunt or snow day, the school district suffers a financial cut. This accounts for 75% of all state supplied school funding, it does not however include any federal funding.
The Idaho School Boards Association has proposed several new resolutions for the 2021 school year. The school board discussed two of them. Resolution 6 is about eliminating the need for a Super Majority, 66% of the votes, to pass a facility bond, making it easier for schools to get the funds to replace older failing buildings. The majority of bonds proposed for school renovation and replacement across the state do have over 50% of the votes but fall short of the needed 2/3 majority. This resolution, if passed, will require an amendment to Idaho’s constitution and will reduce that to a simple majority.
Resolution 9 is about the Use It or Lose It funding policy that was put in place after the 2008 recession. At present, the policy says “‘A district may employ nine and one-half percent (9.5%) fewer positions than funded…. “ and put that money wherever they so choose. But since 2016 for every year that the school districts average class size is above the state average for that student population size, one percent of that extra money gets taken away never to return. West Side has been below the state average (class size) for the past four years. The current plan is to remove the provision that penalizes based on class size for the time being due to the financial difficulties caused by the pandemic.
On a more positive note, the elementary’s read-a-thon fundraiser was a huge success. Most of the kids read for an hour to help fund Parent Teacher Organization activities for the year. Beutler Middle School has received a letter of congratulations from Senator Risch for earning the prestigious Blue Ribbon award for academic performance. The only other school in Idaho to receive this award was in Shoshone.