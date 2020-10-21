Mayor Dan Keller began the Oct. 12 Preston City Council meeting with a shout-out to “anyone who is trying to help our community proceed. We want our community to prosper.” He also noted that the council recognizes “the risks and feel for those on the front lines.”
A business license was approved for new ownership of Preston Drug. Long-time owner, Craig Haslam hs turned the business over to his children, Seth Haslam and Holly Diego. The business license was approved.
“This is, like all businesses, one that we are very happy that they are in our community. They do a great job. We hope they are a going concern for a long, long time,” said Mayor Keller.
It was also reported that the city is near completion of an agreement to purchase land from Dave and Tammy Moser for the purpose of expanding the wastewater treatment plant. Moser wants the agreement to ensure excess water is drained away. The agreement makes the city eligible for grants needed to pay for the expansion.
Penny Wright and Fred Titensor of the Preston Planning and Zoning Commission informed the council of proposed updates to the comprehensive plan and some city ordinances in regards to animal rights and multi-family housing. Following much public input, “Which made us step back and really think,” said Wright, the P&Z plans to submit to the council changes that would allow animals anywhere within the city on lots at last one-half acre in size. On a half-acre would be allowed two large animals or four medium or 10 small animals.
Other suggestions would make multi-family housing more community friendly including increasing the required space per unit to decrease density, increasing setbacks to increase spacing between homes and increase parking space requirements. “We are trying to make sure there are only so many multi-family homes that can go in proximity of each other,” and will require P&Z scrutiny of any project larger than eight units, said Titensor.
“So this is going to be a little more restrictive than we’ve had now because a larger apartment complex could come in, but a lot of the community feedback was that we want to be careful about managing the feel of our different communities,” he said.
The commission is also drafting a plan that would allow accessory dwellings (i.e. mother-in-law apartments) on “under-utilized” interior properties within the city limits. “This lets the community grow appropriately. It makes it so you have to have an owner on the lot for one of the properties, which helps manage the oversight of it. We don’t have to put in any new roads or worry about special infrastructure, but we could allow the community to grow and allow our citizens to do quite a bit of what they want with their property that maybe would be under-utilized,” said Titensor.
“We do appreciate the efforts of P&Z in making things work better for all members of the community,” said councilman Terry Larsen.
Titensor said the changes will be presented to the council in one package, to reduce procedural requirements, “but if there’s a concern with one part the whole thing will fall apart,” he said.
The commission was applauded for their work, which has yet to come to the council for approval.
“I like your out-of-the-box thinking. Kudos for coming up with that, and my compliments on listening to the public,” said council member Allyson Wadsworth.
“There’s so much property in the core of the city that goes underutilized, and it’s strictly underutilized because of red tape and it is greatly appreciated that you are seeing that and working for solutions that work better for our community,” said council member Larsen.
The council voted to appoint an ad hoc transportation committee that will help the council administer a $50,000 transportation grant over the next year. Members of the committee will be compensated $50 per month for their services. Councilmember Todd Thomas will act as a liaison between the committee and the council.
Economic growth
Shawn Oliverson reported to the council that he is working on getting things arranged to give the city autonomy over the airport. He also noted that construction has increased over the last year. To illustrate, he said the city had 41 applications for new homes, 38 were approved; 22 applications for accessory buildings, 20 were approved; two applications for multi-family units — both four-plexes were approved; six applications for additions to residences and five were approved; three sign permits were approved; one application for a commercial addition (Preston Animal clinic) which was approved; an application for bleachers for the school district was been approved, and one commercial building permit was approved.
The total fees taken in building permit fees (some of which are split between the city and the county) and connection fees for sewer and water as well as refundable fees, were $314,790 this year.
“It’s been a pretty big year for building — as big a year since I’ve been here, even with the virus going on,” he said.
Wastewater treatment
Tyrell Simpson reported that the wastewater treatment pilot plan is up and running. “We are getting data and sending it to Keller every single day,” he said. However, not enough data has been collected yet to make any determinations.
He also noted that the city has qualified for a grant that may be used to construct a new salt shed for the city next year.
Festival of Lights
Wadsworth noted that although the Festival of Lights has been modified, portions of it will still be held: the concert on state street will feature Lily Ebanez at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 6 p.m. and the grand lighted parade will follow, she said.
The goal is to give back to the community this year. We have spent money on more lights ...and are trying to make it covid friendly and still have a festival,” she said. The public is encouraged to decorate their homes and businesses, as well as practice social distancing and masking for the festival.
Due to the pandemic, all other aspects of the festival have been canceled this year.