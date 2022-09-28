Celebrating 100 years of the organization of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) at their annual convention in May 2022 as well as at their DUP Jubliee and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center, Alexis Champneys Beckstead, Franklin County President, noted that since its beginning in 1922, the Franklin Company now has 11 camps, 158 members, 113 Active Members and 8 Associates.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers was organized to honor the names and achievements of the men, women, and children who founded Utah by preserving old landmarks, marking historical places, and collecting relics and histories.
Alexis expressed that during the time of COVID gave her more time to read 100 years of DUP minutes and scrapbooks.
“Reading those minutes gave me a deep respect for the dedicated secretaries who keep minutes and histories. As it dawned on me that the first preliminary meeting to start a chapter of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers in Franklin County took place September 14, 1922, I thought what better way to celebrate our Centennial this year than with writing a book telling all about the great achievements of this organization,” she shared.
So after hours of researching the minutes and to share what she learned, she published a 436 pages book of the history of the Franklin Company entitled “Pioneer Memories, 100 Years of Daughters of Utah Pioneers in Franklin County, Idaho, 1923-2023.”
Written on the back of the book “Pioneer Memories” describes the contents outlining “… pioneer pranks, bear attacks, ghost tales, buggy crack ups, polygamist arrests, and the largest, most gruesome Indian desecration in the United States, the Bear River Massacre.”
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers secretaries recorded their history of the early settlers of Franklin County, Idaho.
“Motivated by religion, these early immigrants traveled over great oceans, plains and mountains overcoming all odds to tame the West. Just as ambitious, their descendants built monuments to their accomplishments, held dances and festivals and formed close friendships at their parties. Inspiration flows as the reader learns of pioneer stalwarts and the daughters who loved them.”
The book also includes a 5-page detailed Table of Contents, 35-page Member Index, a 14-page General index, and filled with information about each DUP Company President, boards, DUP camp histories, photographs, stories, poems, marker dedications, outreach events, and conventions.
Since the DUP would one day like to have their museum in the Oneida Stake Academy (O.S.A.), proceeds from the sale of the book will go to help the restoration of the O.S.A. which will eventually become a community center. The book is $20, sold at Dr. David Beckstead’s office in Preston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.