Alexis Beckstead poses in the backyard of her home in Preston with her book, “Pioneer Memories, 100 Years of Daughters of Utah Pioneers in Franklin County, Idaho, 1923-2023.”

 Courtesy Photo/David Beckstead

Celebrating 100 years of the organization of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) at their annual convention in May 2022 as well as at their DUP Jubliee and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center, Alexis Champneys Beckstead, Franklin County President, noted that since its beginning in 1922, the Franklin Company now has 11 camps, 158 members, 113 Active Members and 8 Associates.

The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers was organized to honor the names and achievements of the men, women, and children who founded Utah by preserving old landmarks, marking historical places, and collecting relics and histories.

