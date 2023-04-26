...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 119 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
At its monthly meeting Wednesday, April 12, the Franklin City Council approved the business license for Colton and Elizabeth England to open and operate The Pivot at 85 S. Hwy. 89.
The property has been an eyesore for the city for the past few years, but the new plans look very promising. The Englands have already opened a successful business in Dayton selling mixed sodas, smoothies and sweets, and hope to bring the drive-through to Franklin in the next few months. It would also open up the space to other food trucks or entrepreneurs.
Sharon Christenson was approved for a license to operate Sunflower Rose Photography. According to Christenson, her work would be chiefly countryside pictures in Franklin, as she already has a studio in Logan for in-house photography.
Mattie Soto represented CAPSA and gave a brief annual report for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Hope is the focus for this year’s program, and Soto outlined the help that is available for anyone needing assistance from their outreach case workers.
Erin Munson quickly ran down a lengthy list of plans for Idaho Days 2023, including the parade, sponsors, softball games, basketball tournaments, car show, food and craft trucks, musical performances, the color run, auction, spelling bee, Elks breakfast, Miss Idaho Days pageant, and fireworks. Munson was highly applauded for her efforts at Franklin’s recent Easter celebration.
The Federal Fair Housing Proclamation was read and approved by the mayor and council members. A short discussion followed concerning the city’s lack of dog ordinance enforcement. That item was tabled until an able-bodied dog catcher can be acquired.
Spring Cleanup will be delayed until May 8-22. The extra dumpsters will be available during that time and curbside green pickup will be May 22.
Finding a solution to the city’s planning and zoning issues is also tabled until next month. There is a need for a new planning and zoning committee, organized with concerned citizens who can review the ordinances and create new plans for city-wide growth. The council is looking for alternatives other than paying Sunrise Engineering to oversee the city’s development, and hoping to find willing residents to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.