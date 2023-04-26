Support Local Journalism

At its monthly meeting Wednesday, April 12, the Franklin City Council approved the business license for Colton and Elizabeth England to open and operate The Pivot at 85 S. Hwy. 89.

The property has been an eyesore for the city for the past few years, but the new plans look very promising. The Englands have already opened a successful business in Dayton selling mixed sodas, smoothies and sweets, and hope to bring the drive-through to Franklin in the next few months. It would also open up the space to other food trucks or entrepreneurs.


