For the first time in 158 years, the descendants of the survivors of the Bear River Massacre were able to honor the memory of their dead on their own land.
On Jan. 29, in a private ceremony, a few members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone gathered on the western bluff that overlooks the bend in the river where their ancestors gathered along the Bear River near hot springs for their winter camp for generations.
Next year, the Shoshone plan to celebrate in an amphitheater which will be constructed on the bluff west of HWY 91, where the ceremony was held this year, just south of Hot Springs Road at the top of the hill. Funds already raised for the new interpretive center will be used to construct the amphitheater phase of the center.
The day was much warmer than it was in 1863 when Col. Patrick O’Connor led his California Volunteers and killed between 250 and 500 men, women and children living in 80 teepees set up along the creek feeding into the river. They destroyed the Shoshone homes and all their food stores — preventing any undetected survivors from finding respite from the bitter winter.
For many years, as today’s descendants of the tribe returned to the site to honor their fallen dead, a feeling of unrest prevailed, said Brian Parry, a son of Mae Timbimboo Parry. She is credited with not only preserving her people’s history through writing it down, but for championing the site’s recognition by the National Park Service as a massacre, instead of what Col. O’Connor described as a fierce battle.
“Those people need the rest, and the finality, that comes with being recognized with a memorial. That has pushed us as a tribe .... to try to get this land back, to build this interpretive center. Not only that, I think it will put this whole valley to rest, because I am sure there were people whose ancestors lived up here in the Cache Valley who probably felt really bad about what happened up here. I think this interpretive center will be a way to heal those feelings as well,” said Brian.
As horrifying as the massacre was, it does not define the tribe, said Darren Parry, Mae’s grandson and an elder on the tribal council. His great, great grandfather, Sagwitch, was a negotiator who was confident he could work out differences with the expected arrival of Col. O’Connor. He and other tribal members were friends with many of the people who had settled in Franklin.
They were hunters and gatherers that knew Mother Nature’s secrets, which had allowed them to survive generations in the harsh beauty of the valleys through which the Bear River cuts. Their values were preserved among the survivors, many of whom later joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and helped to build the Logan Temple.
At the memorial, Gwen Davis and Brian, both elders and former members of the tribal council, recounted their scattered people’s restoration as a tribe and their transformation to a farming community at Washakie, Utah. They were ardent supporters of the nation during the world wars “...because that’s what Indians do. When our county is in trouble, Native Americans have a higher percentage of people who go into the military than any other group of people. Our young men went to war and the others went off to the defense plants,” Brian said.
Today the Northwestern Band of Shoshone are as strong a people as they ever were, said Darren.
“At the present time, the tribe has created funding for higher education and technical schools. It has found ground for child care and low income housing. It has created the laws so they can once again hunt and fish. It has created an economic development corporation to help the people. The tribe’s desire today is to expand into other areas to benefit their people. Are we still brave and courageous? Yes we are. Will we still have obstacles and bad times? Yes we will, and more importantly, we will continue to exist. However, it makes me sad to think of the elders who have passed away, who never got a chance to see the dreams come true. But it makes me happy to know that their stories and histories can be told and passed on,” said Davis.