A new Idaho Child Care Emergency Grant provides childcare business owners with the financial resources to reopen and continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications for the emergency grants will be accepted now through June 30. Interested childcare business owners can apply by downloading and completing the Idaho Child Care Emergency Fund application available at https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Children/ChildCareAssistance/tabid/292/Default.aspx.
The Emergency Grant is available to licensed and/or ICCP certified childcare providers who administer full-time childcare, and who will be open and operating during the months for which funding is requested. Eligible expenses include staffing costs or hazard pay; cleaning and janitorial expenses; consumable supplies and materials; and general business operations such as rent or utilities.
Protocols for the May 1 opening of childcare/daycare facilities are available at https://rebound.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/stage1-protocols-childcare.pdf.
Funding for the Idaho Child Care Emergency Fund is provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.