At the Franklin City Council meeting on Jan. 12, within a matter of minutes, the previous Mayor and City Councilmen were retired, and the newly-elected officials took over.
City Clerk Tyona Atkinson swore in Mayor John Packer, and he pledged Stuart Parkinson, Mark Dietrich, and Lyle Fuller to uphold the national and state constitutions in the fulfillment of their new city assignments. With formality aside, the new name plates left one seat vacant, and the council voted to elect a Council President in February, when another council seat could be assigned.
The City Attorneys, Aaron Bergman and Wayne Caldwell, were approved for another year of service to the community. Votes of confidence were expressed by former Mayor Todd Hawkes and new Mayor John Packer.
Dave Noel took the bulk of the meeting to explain to all in attendance the current water situation for the city. Representing Forsgren Engineering, Noel laid out the three projects under development. Phase One involves acquiring more source water from Flat Canyon and the lower springs, delivering the water to the treatment plant for cleanup, and currently under contract. Phase Two will increase the storage by adding a half-million gallon tank to the system. This project has been funded and the bid awarded, but construction will begin in the spring. Phase Three involves updating the treatment plant to increase its capacity. The design is still being finalized, the bid will go out in the spring, and funding is in progress. In addition, the generator at the lift station needs repair, and Noel agreed to add that to the waste water letter of interest for future funding. Mark Dietrich ask for a separate meeting before the next regularly scheduled council meeting to have Noel lay out all the current water supplies in use by the city for clarification. Mayor Packer will coordinate that request.
Approval was given for the city to purchase a new Toro lawnmower, and for Packer to arrange for installation of Frisbee Golf baskets (paid for by sponsors) on the park.
Mayor Hawkes was honored with an engraved clock from the city and councilmen in recognition and appreciation for his many years of service to the community. Refreshments were served as the former officers were thanked, and the new officials were welcomed.