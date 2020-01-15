For their willingness to bring professional services to State Street, and to preserve an old building that people are concerned about, Franklin County Funeral Home was recognized with the Small Business of the Year award last weekend.
The company opened its doors just over a year ago, after remodeling the former Cuttin’ Corral at 56 S. State Street, Preston. Older residents remember the building as Idaho Billiards and a barbershop as well. In the process of remodeling, the company discovered and preserved four paintings on its walls created in the 1940s by area artist, Ivan Cordingly.
The funeral home is owned and operated by Todd Goodsell, who got his start in the business in 1986, working in funeral homes in Washington, Oregon, Utah and Idaho. He served a term as the Minidoka County Coroner.
He has enjoyed helping to maintain the viability of Preston’s downtown area.