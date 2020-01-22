The Jan 13 meeting of the Preston City Council saw a changing of the guard in regards to a new mayor and a new city councilman being sworn in.
The council meeting was actually two council meetings in one event. The first saw Daniel Keller sworn in as the new mayor for a four year term. It was followed in rapid succession by the swearing in of new council member Brent Dodge, and Terry Larson, who will be serving his second term. Both are four year terms. City Clerk Linda Acock officiated over the swearing in ceremony.
Outgoing council member Brad wall spoke briefly, thanking the rest of the council as well as the citizens of Preston and the city employees for the opportunity to have served as a member of the council. The short speech was warmly received, and received applause by the entire city council and audience, which filled the council chamber. Council member Todd Thomas presented a small parting gift bag to Wall from the entire council.
Former Mayor Mark Beckstead was not in attendance.
A half-hour breakwas declared, and all present enjoyed sandwiches and finger foods prepared for the occasion.
The second half of the meeting began when Mayor Keller reconvened the council meeting. The first order of business was a brief introductory statement by all three of the newly sworn in members, which emphasized their thanks to the community and a reaffirmation to continue to make the city a vibrant and peaceful place to live. The mayor made assured that the city would continue to operate within the bounds of the regulations as written.
The first action item that the council addressed was presented by Terry Larson who proposed that the office of President of the Council should be a one year term, voted on by all members of the council every January. The President of the Council presides over the mayor’s council meeting duty in the event that the elected mayor is unavailable.
The proposal was adopted unanimously, and was swiftly followed by a vote to install Allyson Wadsworth as this year’s president.
Mayor Keller reappointed three city staff members, as required by statute: City Clerk Linda Acock, City Treasurer Kelly Mickelson, and City Attorney Lyle Fuller. All three were simply continuations of jobs that they currently hold. The only modification was a request for Lyle Fuller to routinely attend the city’s planning and zoning meetings so any legal questions can be discussed on the spot.
A new business license was issued to Amber Hollingsworth of 550 North 8th East for The POP Shop, LLC. It was passed unanimously.
The sale of five acres of city owned land was requested by the owner of the surrounding property. The five acres is located on West Oneida — the long abandoned city municipal dump and land fill — it’s only function for decades has been to be a weed patch and is surrounded by private land and is landlocked. The council will examine the issue in two weeks, at the next city council meeting. The delay is to check the legality of selling the property because of possible ground contamination.
Scott Beckstead received final plat approval for Countryside subdivision, phase one, located in the vicinity of 700 East 800 South. It will be developed into 16 lots.
A Special Use Permit was granted to Production Technologies to build on about 10 acres facing HWY 91, just west of town. The Special Use Permit is required because the area is zoned as a transitional area. All similar commercial applications have also been required to have them.
The final action item on the agenda was a request for a short-term lifting of a cap on comp time due to the requirements for snow removal. The council granted the request which was made by Public Works Director John Balls. The change will remain in effect until May first of this year.