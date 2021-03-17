Preston’s Grace Fellowship Church welcomed new Pastor Jim Mitchell, on Feb. 28. with cake and a presentation after church services. Pastor Mitchell serves as Senior Pastor replacing Pastor Tom Johnson who served for two years until June 2020. Joel Webb and Tom Palazzolo were interim pastors. Mitchell heard about the vacancy through various relationships and is a member of the Baptist Church Planters Mission which supports local churches.
“I was raised in the country and I like living in a small town. It is a good fit for us here,” he offered. “We are excited to be here to serve in this community and our foremost desire is to preach the Gospel and point people to Jesus Christ.”
The church is served by three elders including Pastor Jim Mitchell, Joel Webb and Tom Palazzolo. Each share in the responsibilities of shepherding the church and defending and confirming Biblical truth. “As Lead Pastor, I want to benefit the people here in Preston, in part, by reaching out to those that are in need. We believe God has led us hereafter much prayer and consideration. I feel my duties are ultimately to help people grow in their understanding of the Bible, equip them for ministry, help them build their faith and apply it to their life so that they are better able to glorify God,” said Mitchell.
He and his wife, Janice, had been traveling back and forth to Preston from Ft. Collins, Colorado, since November. They lived there for three years, and have four children and six grandchildren with another one on the way. Their son, who lives in Salt Lake, Utah, was also recently ordained to be a minister.
World War II veteran, Wilbur Geiger, 97, is Janice’s father, lives with them, as they have cared for him and his wife (who died three years ago), for the last 15 years. “My wife is a great support to me in my role as Pastor and she is very talented in working with the women’s and the children’s ministries. Janice is great with people,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell was born and raised in Montrose, Pennsylvania. He was a dairy farmer for three years after he received a BA in Pastoral Studies from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. He also attended Baptist Bible Seminary at Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, during his first pastorate.
“I wanted to be a pastor because I felt that God was directing me in that way. That’s the way it works,” he said. He has done so for 33 years, serving 21 years in established churches and the last 12 years with the mission helping struggling churches. He has been a pastor in New York, Ohio, Colorado and California.
When he is not reading and preparing his weekly sermons as a pastor, he enjoys the out-of-doors. Over the years, he has done some wood-working projects, making signs, chests and small pieces of furniture, but considers himself more of a framer, like finishing basements in houses. He also has a CDL license. “I love to read for relaxation as well as enjoying hunting, and motorcycling riding,” he said. He and his wife also enjoy riding bicycles in the milder seasons.
Grace Fellowship Church, a non-denominational Independent Bible-based church, meets at 10:45 a.m., at 16 North State Street, Preston. They have a youth group that meets Wednesday evenings, a women’s weekly Bible Study Group and a men’s breakfast every other week.