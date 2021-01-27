A new board of directors for the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce has been organized for the 2021 year. Michelle McNeely of Sun Sage Floral is the new president, with attorney Preston Rutter of Fuller & Fuller as vice president.
Koltyn Hobbs, who has worked as an accountant the last four years, and is currently pursuing his mortgage originator’s license, is the treasurer. Cody Swainston, of Alta Bank, is the chamber’s social media expert. Tamara Harris, who works for SIETec, is the chamber secretary, and Todd Goodsell, of Franklin County Funeral Home, is in charge of the chamber’s ribbon ceremonies and luncheons.
The board is currently seeking two more chamber members to serve on the board, said McNeely.
Due the pandemic, the chamber suspended meetings during much of last year. The board has begun to meet again this year, and although it will not be hosting the annual chamber banquet, is hoping health regulations will allow them to host a BBQ sometime during the summer.
Until then, the chamber is focusing on “unity and promoting local businesses,” said McNeely. Currently, there are about 200 members of the chamber, she said. Annual board dues of $100 are coming due.
McNeely is “very impressed” with the new board members and their plans to promote businesses. Some of those plans include visiting area city council meetings to assess ways they can help, featuring “hidden” businesses — those without a storefront, and virtual tours designed to help people know where to find the products they need in town.
She hopes that will help with complaints she has heard, such as “There isn’t a good clothing store in town,” she said, “but if we were to focus on clothing and shoes available in town — they have some nice stuff.” IFA, Bomgaars, Valley Wide, Magnolia Road, Family Dollar, The Patino Store, Wellcome Mart and Stokes Market all sell clothing and/or shoes in Preston.
The Preston Area Chamber of Commerce will also present its annual business awards, but when has yet to be decided, as the banquet was canceled.