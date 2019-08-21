A brief memorial ceremony in connection with a new scoreboard added to the PHS soccer field in memory of PHS alum, Joseph T. Larsen, will be held on Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. It is just before the PHS girls’ first home soccer game. The ceremony is the culmination of the efforts of Ashlyn Marlow as part of her senior project. The public is welcome to attend.
“I have played on the girls soccer team for three years with this being my last,” said Marlow. “I have always wanted a scoreboard for the soccer field so I decided I would do this for my senior project. With the amazingly supportive community I was pretty sure we could make it happen. Elliot Larsen heard about my senior project and contacted my dad. He said he wanted to pay for the scoreboard if perhaps we could do it in memorial of his son. We were all for it, knowing that Joe’s daughter Kylie played with my sister Sydnee and we knew her very well. We worked with a company in Texas to get the scoreboard exactly how Larsen wanted it.”
Joseph T. Larsen was born July 28, 1982, to Elliot and Candy Larsen. He was the youngest of six children and graduated in 2000 from PHS. According to his family, basketball and farming were his life. After graduation he started up a men’s basketball city league for adults is 2001, and ran it until he died.
Joe and his wife, Teresa, were blessed with one daughter, Kylie Jo, before he passed away following a car accident on April 23, 2005. Kylie is now a junior and is the anchor for the PHS varsity girls’ soccer defense.
Marlow not only has the bulk of her senior project done, but she looks forward to the scoreboard being utilized in her final season at PHS.
“I could not have made this happen without the Larsen Family (Elliot and Candy), Lyn Garner (Idaho Land & Livestock), Ronnie Ward (IDA Beef), Mike Lower (Idaho Salvage & Metals), Tanner and Kelli Daniels (Thirsteze), Laurie and Lance Hemsley (Crumbl/Preston Hometown Auto), Shawn Carter (S & T Electric), Rocky Mountain Power, Craig Kunz and his crew (Preston School District Maintenance and Grounds), Kyle Chatterton (Incredible Concrete)” Marlow said.