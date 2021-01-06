Bear River Publishing has been printing the Preston Citizen, Montpelier News Examiner, Tremonton Leader, the Herald Journal and the Idaho State Journal for years, but in the last few months the company has taken on 10 additional papers.
The extra papers have pushed Bear River Publishing's capacity from 40 percent to almost 85 percent, said Pat Nealy, general manager of the plant. The extra papers come from the closure of two presses in the region last year: the Post Register production facility and Salt Lake Tribune production facility.
While most of those papers belong to Adams Publishing, which owns Bear River Publishing, the New York Times does not. That paper, which first ran off the Preston presses on Jan. 1, had been printed in Salt Lake City.
"In June we were running 45-50 press runs, but then added 90-95 runs. Now (with The New York Times) we are at 135-140 press runs a week," said Nealy. The plant has crews operating the presses from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. the following morning, each day of the week.
"We are eager to hire qualified employees to help us with this growth spurt," said Pat Nealy, general manager of Bear River Publishing. "This amount of work ensures Bear River Publishing's future for a long time," he said. "That's good for everyone who works here and good for our community."
According to Todd Socia, senior vice president of the New York Time's print production services, about 2,000 copies of the New York Times are being printed daily, and about 5,000 on Sundays - primarily for a Salt Lake City and surrounding area audience.
The company considered Bear River Publishing when they realized it belonged to Adam's Publishing, with which they contract to have the New York Times printed out of one of its presses near Minneapolis, said Socia. So far, he has been pleased with the decision.
"This is one of our quickest site launches ever," he said. "They did a phenomenal job. I can't speak more highly of Pat (Nealy) and his team. They really did a great job," he said.
The New York Times has an audience of over six million and covers US and international news. A subscription costs more than $1,000 per year depending on the package a customer orders, said Socia. In comparison, The Citizen has an audience of about 1,200 and covers news specific to Franklin County. Subscriptions currently cost $60.