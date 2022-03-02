Booked into the Cache County Jail during February 2022 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and Preston Police Department (PPD) are the following:
Tyler Wright, 24, on Feb. 25, by PPD, on a misdemeanor warrant. Bond was set at $500.
Donald Tisher, 44, on Feb. 23, by FCSO, on a felony warrant. No bail set.
Mary Hendrickson, 41, on Feb. 23, by FCSO, for driving without privileges. No bail set.
Jenny Baker, 42, on Feb. 22, by PPD, for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,100.
Robert Bersonnet, 33, on Feb. 17, by FCSO, on a felony warrant. No bail set.
Trevor Johnson, 36, Feb. 14, by PPD, for a DUI, driving without privileges and possession of a concealed weapon while intoxicated. Bond set at $1,100.
Katie Distal, 33, on Feb. 9, by FCSO, for two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, misdemeanor and injury to a child. Bond was set at $2,100.
Shayla Dodge, 25, on Feb. 9, by FCSO, for a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Bond was set at $1,000.
Tyson Harrison, 28, on Feb. 9, by FCSO, for misdemeanor possession of a control substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Bond set at $600.
Shawn Shields, 39, on Feb. 7, by FCSO, on a felony warrant. No bail set.
Anthony Baldnegro, 18, on Feb. 5, by FCSO, for felony injury to a child. No bail set.
Shanel Hadley, 39, on Feb. 3, by FCSO, for felony possession of a controlled substance and manufacture /deliver/possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and injury to a child. Bond was set at $15,000.
David Boettner, 42, on Feb. 3, by FCSO, for felony possession of a firearm, manufacture/deliver/possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance, and manufacture/deliver/possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $30,000.
Maddie Hadley, 20, on Feb. 3, by FCSO, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $600.
Christopher Ridgley, 21, on Fe. 3, by FCSO, for felony probation/parole violation, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and destroying/concealing evidence. Bond was set at $900.
PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Feb. 21: Keep the peace, theft, citizen assist/battery, agency assist/abdominal pain.
Feb. 22: Controlled substance problem, counterfeit money, one-vehicle traffic accident, citizen assist.
Feb. 23: Assist FCSO, harassment, traffic accident, citizen assist.