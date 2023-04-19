Support Local Journalism

April 7: Noise problem; dog at large; citizen dispute; citizen assist; third party report of crash; animal problem; agency assist (suspicious incident); welfare check; vehicle lockout; traffic offense; welfare check

April 8: Suspicious incident; agency assist (traffic accident); welfare check; medical assist (fall); 911 hangup; agency assist; attempt to locate vehicle; citizen assist (custodial issue); citizen assist (request for extra patrol)


