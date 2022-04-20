PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 8: LifeFlight, traffic control; dog at large; fire (gas line break); animal problem; agency assist (breathing problems); traffic hazard; welfare check; family dispute.
April 9: Keep the peace/civil standby; medical assist; citizen assist; controlled substance problem; suspicious person.
April 10: Citizen assist; mental subject; attempt to locate vehicle.
April 11: Welfare check; theft; panic alarm; attempt to locate; accident.
April 12: Animal problem.
April 13: Citizen assist (civil issue); harassment.
