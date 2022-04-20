Support Local Journalism

PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

April 8: LifeFlight, traffic control; dog at large; fire (gas line break); animal problem; agency assist (breathing problems); traffic hazard; welfare check; family dispute.

April 9: Keep the peace/civil standby; medical assist; citizen assist; controlled substance problem; suspicious person.

April 10: Citizen assist; mental subject; attempt to locate vehicle.

April 11: Welfare check; theft; panic alarm; attempt to locate; accident.

April 12: Animal problem.

April 13: Citizen assist (civil issue); harassment.

