PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 17: VIN inspection; agency assist; suspicious person; vehicle lockout; agency assist (pregnancy); missing person
March 18: Traffic control; suspicious person; juvenile problem (property damage, non-vandalism); two-vehicle accident in Stokes Market parking lot; traffic accident w/property damage (intersection related); traffic accident (non-reportable)
March 19: Agency assist; 911 hangup; citizen assist
March 20: Suspicious incident; vehicle theft; vehicle burglary; citizen assist; malicious injury to property involving a juvenile; citizen assist
March 21: Vehicle fire; lockout; agency assist; lockout; attempt to locate vehicle; lockout; 911 hangup; lockout; family dispute
March 22: EMS assist (fall); traffic accident at intersection of 200 S. State St.; parking problem; 911 hangup; citizen assist (threats)
March 23: Agency assist (unattended death); citizen assist; VIN inspection; citizen assist; 911 hangup; vehicle lockout; medical assist (chest pain); citizen assist (custodial issue); suspicious incident; animal problem (barking dog)
March 24: Traffic control; criminal trespassing; agency assist (two-vehicle accident with injuries); citizen assist
March 25: Citizen assist; vehicle lockout; agency assist; citizen assist; animal problem; ambulance or medical assist
March 26: Citizen assist; agency assist; animal problem; animal problem; keep the peace; trespassing/property dispute; citizen assist
March 27: Intrusion alarm; two-vehicle crash in Napa parking lot; 911 hangup; citizen assist (threats)
March 28: Medical assist (allergic reaction); dog at large; agency assist; harassment; attempt to locate vehicle (traffic offense); family dispute
March 29: Welfare check; citizen assist; family dispute; medical assist
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
