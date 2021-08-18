Preston Police Department
Aug. 6: Arrested adult female for driving under the influence. Assisted medical personnel with an individual who had fallen. Unlocked a vehicle. Responded to a report of a dog at large. Assisted a citizen.
Aug. 7: Responded to a two vehicle traffic accident and to a fire. Assisted a citizen. Unlocked a vehicle. Responded to an animal problem, to a report of a traffic hazard in the form of a small sinkhole, and to a report of an intoxicated person. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Assisted another agency.
Aug. 8: Assisted ambulance personnel. Conducted civil standby. Followed up on four terminated 911 calls.
Aug. 9: Assisted another agency on three occasions. Assisted two citizens. Responded to a minor traffic accident. Attempted to locate a missing juvenile. Responded to a house fire and to an alarm.
Aug. 10: Assisted a citizen with unlocking his vehicle on two occasions. Conducted a welfare check. Followed up on two accidental 911 hang ups. Responded to a two vehicle accident. Located a lost juvenile. Responded to a family dispute and to a report of disturbing the peace.
Franklin County Sheriff
Aug. 6: Stopped vehicle for DUI. Transported a female adult to Cache County Jail. Responded to a report of a suspicious substance, to a controlled substance problem, and to a traumatic injury. Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Investigated a report of fraud and another of trespassing. Transported a juvenile prisoner.
Aug. 7: Assisted three individuals who were locked out. Investigated a report of vagrancy and another of stray animals. Responded to an ATV accident near Worm Creek. Assisted a citizen and another agency. Responded to a DUI. Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Transported a prisoner.
Aug. 8: Responded to a report of a cow out near Milepost 21, to a domestic dispute, and then to a report of harassment. Assisted two citizens.
Aug. 9: Investigated a report of a sex offense. Responded to a false intrusion alarm and a 911 hang up.
Aug. 10: Responded to a false intrusion alarm and a residential alarm. Unlocked a vehicle. Investigated a report of fraud. Assisted another agency with an individual having mental problems.
Aug. 11: Assisted Idaho State Police with a car versus elk accident on Highway 91 near Swan Lake. Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted a citizen with a civil issue, another with an animal issue, and an agency with a medial issue. Conducted a welfare check.
Aug. 12: Investigated two reports of theft, one of which was a reported theft of livestock on Highway 34 near Milepost 9. Transported one adult male to Cache County Jail. Conducted two welfare checks. Assisted another agency and a motorist.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Chadlee Woyto, 18, by PPD on Aug. 10, for disturbing the peace/disorderly conduct. Bond set at $1,000.
Court Sentences
Darielle J. Allen, 24, Preston, was fined $207.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on 90 days supervised probation, for battery.
Deven Mar Grange, 33, Nibley, was fined $276, for failing to stop at a checking station or submitting to inspection, grading or weighting.
Flynt William Sanderson, 34, Preston, was fined $204, for improper securement of heavy equipment and/or machinery.
Blake R. Smith, 28, Franklin, was fined $694.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 176 days of which were suspended, was placed on nine months supervised probation, for possession of a controlled substance.