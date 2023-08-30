Support Local Journalism

PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENTAug. 18: Citizen assist; medical assist (breathing problems); traffic hazard; vehicle lockout; VIN inspection; animal problem (dog bite); citizen assist; parking problem; medical assist (breathing problems); animal problem; parking problem; possession of drug paraphernalia; citizen assist

Aug. 19: Animal problem; welfare check; suspicious person; ordinance violation; vehicle lockout; medical assist (sick person); 911 hangup; citizen assist


