Preston Police Department (PPD)
Dec. 3: Responded to a fire alarm. Participated in two training exercises. Investigated juveniles attempting to steal a construction barrel, which was returned to its proper location. Conducted a VIN inspection. Looked into a terminated 911 call. Responded to a two vehicle accident. Searched for a missing juvenile.
Dec. 4: Responded to a report of an intoxicated individual. Assisted a citizen who requested additional patrols around her area. Assisted medical personnel on two occasions. Responded to a two vehicle accident in the parking lot at Stokes Market. Responded to a second non-reportable accident. Assisted a citizen. Responded to an intrusion alarm.
Dec. 5: Investigated a report of lost or stolen CDs from a private residence. Responded to a complaint of kids playing on private property and then to a car versus deer accident. Cited an adult under the age of 21 for an alcohol offense.
Dec. 6: Assisted another agency. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to a fire alarm.
Dec. 7: Arrested an individual for drug possession. Investigated a report of the retail theft of multiple items and an insufficient funds check. Transported prisoners. Assisted another agency with a suicidal subject. Transported this subject to the hospital. Investigated a second report of petit theft from a local store. Responded to a fire alarm. Assisted medical personnel.
Franklin County Sheriff (FCSO)
Dec. 4: Responded to a report of theft in Franklin. Assisted a citizen near Cub River Road and another citizen near Valley View Drive. Investigated two reports of cows out, which were never located, on Highway 91 near Milepost 131 and later on Highway 91 near Milepost 11. Completed a health and welfare intake sheet. Responded to a vehicle fire, a report of a suspicious vehicle, and a deer carcass in the roadway.
Dec. 5: Investigated a report of a dog bite at Winder Reservoir, a dead animal, and an abandoned vehicle.
Dec. 6: Conducted a welfare check. Investigated a report of a snowmobile theft, an abandoned vehicle, and an animal complaint. Transported a prisoner.
Dec. 7: Assisted two citizens, one of which had mental issues. Served a warrant. Dealt with a controlled substance problem. Transported a prisoner. Responded to a report of a truck broke down in the roadway, which was never located. Responded to a threat of suicide.
Dec. 8: Responded to a report of horses out, a theft, and an animal complaint. Assisted with a traffic hazard and later with a semi with locked brakes which were repaired by a mechanic.
Dec. 9: Assisted another agency. Served a warrant. Transported a prisoner. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Assisted two citizens who were locked out. Responded to two complaints regarding animals and also a threat being made. Investigated an abandoned vehicle.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Val Reeder, 62, on Dec. 12, by the FCSO on a felony warrant.
Shawn Davis, 37, on Dec. 7, by the FCSO for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia with intent to use and a misdemeanor warrant. A bond of $2,000 was set.
Shelly Davis, 39, on Dec. 7, by the FCSO for possession of methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to use. A bond of $5,000 was set.
Shannon Davis, 41, on Dec. 7, by the FCSO for possession of a controlled substance, driving without privileges, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and manufacture/deliver/possession of a controlled substance. A bond of $6100 was set.
January Lindquist, 44, on Dec. 7, by the PPD for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to use. A bond of $600 was set.
Anthony Cimmino, 62, on Dec. 7, by the FCSO for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to use.
Sixth Judicial District
Donald Dean Bowles, 55, Gig Harbor, was fined $376, for motor carrier vehicle over length violations.
Gina M. Garcia, 39, Preston, was fined $457.50, for unlawful entry. She was also fined $226, for disturbing the peace.
Andrew Taylor Hayes, 32, Preston, was fined $702.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended, and was given nine months supervised probation for driving under the influence.
Bruce R. O’Brien, 50, Clifton, was fined $257.50, for failing to notify upon striking fixtures on the highway.
Melanie W. Povey, 56, Clifton, was fined $287.50, consuming or possessing an open container of an alcoholic beverage by the driver.