Dec. 9: Intrusion alarm; family dispute; traffic hazard; vehicle lockout; agency assist (fall); keep the peace; citizen assist; 911 hangup
Dec. 10: Vehicle lockout
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY... * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. * WHERE...Franklin County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday, December 21. * IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, light snow, blowing and drifting snow, and high wind expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook Summit and Malad Pass. Raft River Region and Franklin/Oneida Region * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Wednesday to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions and closures can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or going to 511.idaho.gov. &&
Dec. 11: Agency assist; suspicious vehicle
Dec. 12: 911 hangup; agency assist; accident; controlled substance; animal problem; suspicious person; citizen assist; agency assist
Dec. 13: Traffic accident; agency assist; 911 hangup
Dec. 14: 911 hangup; suspicious vehicle; VIN inspection; slide-off accident
