Preston Police Department
n Jan 29: Juvenile problem at Preston High School, complaint of barking dog, minor traffic accident, lockout, 911 hang-up, citizen assist, assist FCSO.
n Jan. 30: Unattended death, juvenile problem at Preston High School, vehicle burglary, 911 hang-up, lockout, embezzlement, intrusion alarm.
n Jan. 31: Attempt to locate vehicle, suspicious incident, animal problem at Franklin County Medical Center.
n Feb. 1: Vehicle burglary, stray dog, DUI/accident, attempt ot locate a vehicle.
n Feb. 2: Citizen assists.
n Feb. 3: Motorist assist, report of fraud.
n Feb. 4: Ambulance assist for traumatic injury, two vehicle crash with injuries, two vehicle crass on private propertie, 911 hang-up, medical assist at Heritage Home.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
n Jan. 30: Prisoner transport, speeding complaint at Westside High School, harassment.
n Jan. 31: Lock out, property damage – non vandalism, Keep the peace, vin inspection, assisted Fish and Game – weapons offense, animal problem, attempt to locate a vehicle.
n Feb. 1: Keep the peace – civil standby, agency assist, one vehicle rollover – minor injury, traffic accident.
n Feb. 2: agency assist, keep the peace – civil standby, abandoned vehicle, terminated 911 call.
n Feb. 3: Terminated 911 call, agency assist – EMS, sex offense at Westside High School, parking issue, two separate vin inspections, accident.
n Feb. 4: Agency assist – Preston City Police –fraud call, agency assist – City, attempt to locate vehicle, lock out, agency assist – Preston Police at Heritage home.
n Feb. 5: Prisoner transport, motorist assist, agency assist – Preston Police on domestic.
n Feb. 6: Identity theft and fraud.
Court Sentences
n James Alan Graham, 59, Logan, was fined $204 for failure to complay with general construction requirements/IDAPA break tubing violation.
n Bryce B. Norman, 45, Corrinne, Utah, was fined $229 for failure to obtain overweight/oversize motor carrier permits.
n Robert Trujillo, 48, Logan, Utah, was fined $360.50, for failure to depart/first offense trespassing.