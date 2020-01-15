Preston Police Department
Jan. 1: Sex offense, traffic hazard, missing child – lost juvenile.
Jan. 2: Agency assist – Franklin County Sheriff.
Jan. 3: Medical assist – ambulance assist, terminated 911 call, traffic offense, accident – DUI, suspicious incident.
Jan. 4: Ambulance assist – back pain, lock out, traffic offense, attempt to locate vehicle.
Jan. 5: Citizen assist.
Jan. 6: Agency assist – FCSO, attempt to locate vehicle.
Jan. 7: Terminated 911 call, intrusion alarm – false, assault – a juvenile female charged with battery, two separate intrusion alarms – false alarm at bank, fraud, citizen assist, lock out, citizen assist, theft of a firearm, citizen assist, agency assist FCSO.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Jan. 3: Terminated 911 call, lock out, citizen assist, suspicious incident – house egged.
Jan. 4: Suspicious vehicle, neighbor’s horse eating wood fence, citizen assist, dispatched deer pulled of roadway.
Jan. 5: Citizen assist, accident- PD, citizen assist – child custody issues, citizen assist.
Jan. 6: Report of possible child abuse, suspicious incident – citizen assist, assault – report of battery at the Westside High School, cows on roadway, citizen assist, traffic hazard – removed dead deer from roadway.
Jan. 7: Adult male arrested for a warrant, prisoner transport, arrest one male adult, prisoner transport, accident – non injury car vs. deer, arrest one adult for driving without privileges.
Jan. 8: Prisoner transport, suicide threat, citizen assist – civil issue regarding judgment, prisoner transport, agency assist – Preston police with civil standby, cows on highway.
Jan. 9: Terminated 911 call, prisoner transport, harassment – report of harassment at the Westside High School, non reportable accident – report of a single vehicle slide off, non reportable accident, welfare check, two separate prisoner transports, two separate medical calls.
Court Sentences
Anthony J. Ball, Jr., 62, Idaho Falls, was fined $279 for failure to stop a motor carrier at a checking station or submit to inspection.
Juan Noe Gonzalez, 44, Logan, Utah, was fined $276 for failure to stop a motor carrier at a checking station or submit to inspection.
Wyatt W. Petters, 18, Weston, was fined $185.50 for inattentive/careless driving.