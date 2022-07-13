Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

June 24: Citizen assist; traffic violation; agency assist (runaway juvenile); vehicle lockout; traffic accident w/personal injury (car vs. horse); suspicious person; suspicious vehicle

June 25: Vehicle burglary; welfare check; ambulance assist

June 26: Agency assist (county); noise complaint; DUI; animal problem (dog at large); welfare check

June 27: Retail theft; suspicious incident; welfare check; animal problem; aggravated battery

June 28: Suspicious incident; agency assist; citizen assist

June 29: Welfare check; citizen assist; fire assist; medical (stroke); traffic control; non-reportable traffic accident in parking lot; animal problem (dog at large); civil standby; harassment

July 1: Welfare check; parking problem; accident; noise problem; animal problem; traffic accident

July 2: Ambulance or medical assist; traffic accident with personal injury; battery

July 3: Animal problem; ambulance assist; false report of car fire

July 4: Animal problem; fire; suspicious vehicle; animal problem; citizen assist; medical (unknown problem/man down); attempt to locate vehicle; agency assist; welfare check; traffic accident; intoxicated person; agency assist

July 5: Ordinance violation (unable to read culinary water meter); medical (unknown); animal problem; animal problem; vandalism; suspicious incident

July 6: Assist FCSO with traffic offense; parking problem; juvenile problem; citizen assist; juvenile lost; citizen assist; harassment; welfare check; warrant

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you