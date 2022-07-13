...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees
today and 93 to 100 degrees Wednesday. Cooling and recovery will
also be poor overnight tonight into Wednesday morning, with low
temperatures only falling to the 60s and low 70s, especially
from Craters of the Moon and Blackfoot southward.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Arco Desert, Snake Plain,
and southern highlands, including but not limited to Shoshone,
Carey, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen, Malad, Preston, Lava
Hot Springs, McCammon, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN...Through 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and poor overnight temperature
recovery may cause heat illnesses to occur.
*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
late evening. Drink plenty of fluids. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
