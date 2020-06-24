Preston Police Department
June 10: Unlocked a vehicle for its driver. Responded to a report of fraud. Investigated an accident.
June 11: Assisted a motorist. Investigated an intrusion alarm. Unlocked vehicles for their drivers. Investigated a parking problem.
June 12: Unlocked a vehicle for its driver. Assisted Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Attended to a problem with a juvenile. Provided medical assistance who sustained a traumatic injury when he fell off his bike and hit his face.
June 13: Investigated a terminated 911 call. Investigated a dog at large, and a traffic accident. Provided assistance to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Assisted FCSO with a problem with an animal. Cited a driver for driving without privileges.
June 14: Took report of a suspicious vehicle. Assisted a resident. Provided medical assistance or an elderly person who fell. Investigated a parking problem at the Owl Club. Took report of a family dispute. Investigated a report of a person in possession of a controlled substance.
June 15: Investigated a problem with animals, a suspicious person, an accident in which a vehicle was hit and the perpetrator left. Unlocked a vehicle for its driver.
June 16: Investigated a problem with an animal, a terminated 911 call and a family dispute. Determined the a fire alarm at the Deseret Industries building was false. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Investigated a suspicious vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Unavailable at press time.
Court Sentences
Jesse Lane Bennett, 43, Preston, was fined $259.50 for failure to maintain liability insurance.
Jentry W. Brandon, 35, Preston, was fined $539.50 for battery.
Dawson Brady Goodsell, 25, Clifton, was fined $201 for a general load securement violation.
Cesar Sanchez, 26, Magna, Utah, was fined $279 for failure to stop at a motor carrier checking station.
Justin Durward Buckingham, 26, Clifton, was fined $600.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and six months probation for use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ray Nelson Lemon, 45, Mendon, was fined $280 for operating a motor carrier without a trip permit.
Tristan Michael Oxx, 21, Preston, was fined $600.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for six months for possession marijuana.
Ramona Vasquez, 48, Preston, was fined $562.50, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on probation for three months, for petit theft.
Thomas Wilkey Waddoups, 34, Preston, was fined $160 for malicious injury to property.