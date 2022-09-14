Support Local Journalism

Aug. 26: Citizen assist; agency assist; citizen assist; traffic accident; prisoner transport; family dispute; citizen assist; traffic accident

Aug. 27: Domestic dispute; deer vs. truck accident; vehicle lockout; dog at large; trespassing; depriving owner of vehicle; citizen assist; suspicious incident ( someone yelling for help)

