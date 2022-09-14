Aug. 26: Citizen assist; agency assist; citizen assist; traffic accident; prisoner transport; family dispute; citizen assist; traffic accident
Aug. 27: Domestic dispute; deer vs. truck accident; vehicle lockout; dog at large; trespassing; depriving owner of vehicle; citizen assist; suspicious incident ( someone yelling for help)
Aug. 28: Agency assist (fall); lost property; traffic control for Life Flight; ordinance violation (weeds); suspicious incident; citizen assist; dog at large
Aug. 29: Welfare check (sick person); traffic accident; traffic accident w/personal injury; domestic violence; traffic hazard
Aug. 30: Agency assist (suicide threat); traffic hazard (animal problem); medical assist (unconscious or fainting); welfare check; traffic control for Life Flight
Aug. 31: Ambulance assist; traffic offense (driving without privileges); false 911 hangup; criminal mischief (suspicious behavior); medical assist (sick person)
Sept. 2: Animal problem; lost dog; citizen assist (custodial exchange); citizen assist; suspicious incident; lockout
Sept. 3: Vehicle lockout; suspicious vehicle; lockout; report of burglary; fireworks incident; juvenile problem
Sept. 4: Agency assist (county call); family dispute; vehicle/pedestrian incident
Sept. 5: Traffic control; suspicious person; animal problem; vehicle lockout; animal problem (loose cattle); traffic hazard; report of barking dog
Sept. 6: Citizen assist; ordinance violation; VIN inspection; parking problem; gas leaking from car; missing person (juvenile found); citizen assist
Sept. 7: Traffic accident (car vs. deer); citizen assist; abandoned vehicle; citizen assist; petit theft (retail); residential fire
