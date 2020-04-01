■ News of Record April 1, 2020 Apr 1, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Preston Police DepartmentUnavailable at press time.Franklin County Sheriff’s Department × Advertisement Unavailable at press time.Court SentencesNo misdemeanor or felony sentences to print as of press time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Press Felony Misdemeanor Criminal Law Law Sport Time Police Department Department News Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. News Trending Today Bear River Health Department orders closure of fitness centers, spas, entertainment venues, surgery centers First case of community-spread coronavirus confirmed in Bear River Health District USU President Cockett issues statement: School poised to take further coronavirus precautions if needed 'Bicycle' Brent still at it despite COVID-19, just with extra precautions Cache coronavirus roundup: March 26-27, 2020