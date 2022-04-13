PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 1: Disturbing the peace; citizen dispute (right of way); hit and run accident; traffic offense; citizen assist, agency assist
April 2: Agency assist (convulsion or seizure); citizen assist; welfare check; warrant, intrusion alarm
April 3: Obstruction of justice; dog at large; agency assist; citizen assist, lost dog
April 4: Possession of child pornography; traffic accident (irrigation wheel line blew into parked cars); citizen assist; juvenile problem
April 5: Animal impound; citizen dispute; traffic hazard; family dispute; battery
April 6: Citizen assist (request to speak to an officer)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.