PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

April 1: Disturbing the peace; citizen dispute (right of way); hit and run accident; traffic offense; citizen assist, agency assist

April 2: Agency assist (convulsion or seizure); citizen assist; welfare check; warrant, intrusion alarm

April 3: Obstruction of justice; dog at large; agency assist; citizen assist, lost dog

April 4: Possession of child pornography; traffic accident (irrigation wheel line blew into parked cars); citizen assist; juvenile problem

April 5: Animal impound; citizen dispute; traffic hazard; family dispute; battery

April 6: Citizen assist (request to speak to an officer)

