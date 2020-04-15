Preston Police Department
April 1: Hit and run, agency assist — FCSO, agency assist.
April 2: Intrusion alarm, attempted fraud, agency assist – FCSO.
April 3: Juvenile problem, lock out.
April 4: Suspicious incident, telephone harassment, petit theft at Stokes, suspicious vehicle, disturbing the peace.
April 5: Suspicious incident, agency assist — FCSO.
April 6: Welfare check, agency assist – ambulance, citizen assist, lock out, citizen assist, suspicious vehicle.
April 7: Agency assist – FCSO, terminated 911 call, lost juvenile, terminated 911 call, fraud.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
April 3: Citizen assist, possible electrical problem, citizen assist, citizen assist, accident, lock out.
April 4: Agency assist – PPD shoplifter, grass fire, welfare check, accident, suspicious incident.
April 5: Agency assist – EMS, citizen assist.
April 6: Agency assist – PPD, keep the peace, possible sex abuse between siblings, 911 call, animal problem, suspicious vehicle.
April 7: One vehicle accident, property damage – two mail boxes, traffic violation, welfare check, possible fraud, terminated 911 call, juvenile problem, traffic hazard.
April 8: Juvenile problem, horses out, two terminated 911 calls.
April 9: Item in road, welfare check, prisoner transport, terminated 911 call, citizen dispute, mail tampering.
April 10: Animal problem, family dispute.
Court Sentences
Nothing to report.