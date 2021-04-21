Preston Police Department
April 9: Found property. Assisted another agency. Responded to an accident, a brush fire, an animal problem, and a suspicious incident. Kept the piece. Followed up on a no contact order violation.
April 10: Responded to a panic alarm. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Conducted a welfare check following a citizen dispute.
April 11: Conducted a welfare check. Investigated a suspicious incident.
April 12: Assisted medical person twice. Helped an individual who was locked out. Investigated a trespassing report. Served a warrant. Followed up on an animal problem and two 911 hang ups. Responded to a simple battery involving juveniles and a fire. Conducted a welfare check.
April 13: Assisted two citizens and medical personnel on two occasions. Conducted a VIN inspection. Found property. Responded to a citizen dispute. Conducted a welfare check. Investigated a report of a suspicious person.
April 14: Conducted two VIN inspections. Assisted Franklin County police. Responded to a juvenile problem.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Unavailable at press time.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Keltsey Marley, 36, on April 16, by FCSO, for a probation/parole violation No bail was set.
Jesse Bennett, 44, on April 12, by PPD, on a warrant. Bond was set at $50,000.
Sixth Judicial District Court
Kandie Sue Avery, 44, Preston, was fined $182.50, for a dog attacking or biting.
Barry Fred Bingham, 65, Smithfield, was fined $209, for failing to stop at a checking station or submit to inspection, grading, or weighting.
Wade A. Cash, 34, Dayton, was fined $201, for improper securement of heavy equipment and/or machinery.
Chad E. Clark, 46, Preston, was fined $1,202.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, 170 days of which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days, was placed on two years supervised probation, for his second offense of driving under the influence.
Cortney A. Malstrom, 44, Malad, was fined $457.50, for reckless driving.
Nathan Joseph Moreno-Torres, 22, Salt Lake City, was fined $597.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, was placed on six months supervised probation for the use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.
Joshua D. Rogers, 44, Preston, was fined $1,820.50 for driving under the influence.
Shawn J. Talbot, 44, Paradise, was fined $421, for operating without a CDL when required.
Alireza Peyman Zabihi Gilvan, 50, Boise, was fined $276, for filing to stop at a checking station or submitting to inspection, grading or weighting.