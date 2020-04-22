Preston Police Department
April 8: Terminated 911 Call, agency assist – ambulance, traffic accident, vandalism, citizen assist, custodial interference, dog complaint, suspicious person, suicide threat.
April 9: Welfare check, agency assist, terminated 911 call, property damage, lock out, terminated 911 call.
April 10: Two separate welfare checks, traffic control, keep the peace, attempt to locate vehicle, agency assist –ems, attempt to locate vehicle.
April 11: Fire, animal problem, suspicious person.
April 12: Fire alarm, theft, agency assist – FCSO, two separate suspicious vehicle incidents.
April 13: Animal bite, terminated 911 call, citizen assist.
April 14: Providing alcohol to .minor.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
April 10: Dead deer on road, family dispute, attempt to locate person, citizen assist, ambulance assist, suicide threat, citizen assist, suspicious vehicle, citizen assist.
April 12: Property damage, terminated 911 call, family dispute, juvenile problem.
April 13: Juvenile problem, citizen assist, animal bite, suspicious incident, agency assist.
April 14: Arrested one on seven warrants, terminated 911 call, lock out.
April 15: Controlled burn, lock out, agency assist - PPD.
April 16: Trespassing, attempt to locate vehicle, keep the peace, attempt to locate vehicle, keep the peace, attempt to locate vehicle, agency assist.
April 17: Vin inspection, agency assist.
Court Sentences
Jade D. Keller, 31, Layton, was fined $191 for shooting from or across a public highway.