Preston Police Department

April 8: Terminated 911 Call, agency assist – ambulance, traffic accident, vandalism, citizen assist, custodial interference, dog complaint, suspicious person, suicide threat. 

April 9: Welfare check, agency assist, terminated 911 call, property damage, lock out, terminated 911 call.

April 10: Two separate welfare checks, traffic control, keep the peace, attempt to locate vehicle, agency assist –ems, attempt to locate vehicle.

April 11: Fire, animal problem, suspicious person.

April 12: Fire alarm, theft, agency assist – FCSO, two separate suspicious vehicle incidents.

April 13: Animal bite, terminated 911 call, citizen assist.

April 14: Providing alcohol to .minor.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department

April 10: Dead deer on road, family dispute, attempt to locate person, citizen assist, ambulance assist, suicide threat, citizen assist, suspicious vehicle, citizen assist. 

April 12: Property damage, terminated 911 call, family dispute, juvenile problem.

April 13: Juvenile problem, citizen assist, animal bite, suspicious incident, agency assist.

April 14: Arrested one on seven warrants, terminated 911 call, lock out.

April 15: Controlled burn, lock out, agency assist - PPD.

April 16: Trespassing, attempt to locate vehicle, keep the peace, attempt to locate vehicle, keep the peace, attempt to locate vehicle, agency assist.

April 17: Vin inspection, agency assist.

Court Sentences

Jade D. Keller, 31, Layton, was fined $191 for shooting from or across a public highway.

