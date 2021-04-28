Preston Police Department
April 16: Cited an individual for a protection order violation. Assisted a citizen. Investigated a report of theft and a 911 hang up.
April 17: Followed up on three animal problems. Cited an individual for a traffic offense. Conducted a welfare check on a suicidal individual. Assisted two citizens, one of which was locked out.
April 18: Assisted another agency. Checked on an animal problem and a dog at large. Assisted a citizen.
April 19: Investigated property damage inside the men’s bathroom at the park. Followed-up on a found bicycle. Assisted a citizen with an abandoned vehicle on her property. Cited an individual for a traffic offense.
April 20: Investigated a report of a suspicious person and a false alarm.
April 21: Followed up on a dog at large and a lockout. Assisted a citizen.
Franklin County Sheriff
April 9: Assisted a citizen. Responded to a controlled burn by an individual with a burn permit. Conducted a VIN inspection on a snowmobile. Investigated an abandoned vehicle off the road on Highway 36. Responded to an animal problem. Assisted Preston Police Department with a search warrant for narcotics. Followed up on a carbon monoxide alarm.
April 10: Responded to a report of a patient out of control at the hospital and to a traffic accident. Assisted a citizen.
April 11: Responded to a domestic dispute, to another dispute with property damage, and to a juvenile out of control. Attempted, unsuccessfully, to locate a vehicle. Assisted medical personnel with an individual with chest pain.
April 12: Transported a prisoner. Assisted a citizen. Investigated a trespassing complaint. Transported one adult male to Cache County Jail. Responded to a traffic hazard/non-reportable accident and to an abandoned vehicle on Highway 36.
April 13: Responded to two grass fires, trees on fire, and an accident on Highway 34. Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated a report of a truck stolen from Amerigas, a report of fraud, and a complaint of a scam call from a citizen. Followed up on a terminated 911 call. Responded to a two-vehicle injury accident, to a traffic hazard, and a report of dogs at large. Also responded to a theft of Union Pacific property.
April 14: Followed up on a 911 hang up and a citizen complaint. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a report of cows out and another of a family dispute. Conducted a welfare check. Investigated a juvenile problem. Assisted another agency.
April 15: Conducted a VIN inspection. Transported one juvenile male home from juvenile detention.
April 16: Conducted a welfare check. Assisted an individual who was locked out. Investigated a report of sexual assault. Transported a prisoner for juvenile services. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle.
April 17: Responded to a grass fire. Conducted traffic control. Investigated found property.
April 18: Conducted a home check. Responded to a report of rail road tie theft in progress. Followed up on two accidental 911 calls. Transported a juvenile from the juvenile detention center. Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a domestic dispute.
April 19: Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a car versus dog accident and to a report of an injured deer on Highway 36. Investigated a report of sexual abuse of a child and another of a suspicious person. Assisted another agency with an individual with breathing problems.
April 20: Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a report of a suicidal individual. Conducted VIN inspections on four vehicles.
April 21: Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Followed up on two accidental 911 calls. Assisted a citizen and a motorist.
April 22: Responded to a power pole on fire. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Transported a prisoner.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Victor Evans, 56, on April 22, by FCSO, on a probation/parole violation. No bail set.
Tate Cole, 27, on April 22, by PPD, for probation/parole violation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, all misdemeanors. No bail was set.
Keenan Griffeth, 19, on April 25, by FCSO, for possession fo a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. No bail was set.
Sixth Judicial District Court
Aaron W. Milburn, 18, Weston, was fined $157.50, for unlawful overtaking and passing school bus – first offense.
Lance Dwight Privett, 52, Draper, was fined $276, for failing to stop at a checking station or submit to inspection, grading or weighting. He was also fined $280 for operating a vehicle without a trip permit.
Jodi Robinson, 44, Dayton, was fined $397.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, which was suspended, and was placed on nine months supervised probation for possession of controlled substance.
Tiffany Danielle Teller, 27, Preston, was fined $1,407.50, was sentenced to 120 days jail time, 119 days of which were suspended, was sentenced to two years determinate time and three years indeterminate time, was given credit for one day time served and was placed on five years felony probation, for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Andrew Ib Puas Williams, 19, Preston, was fined $397.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, which was suspended, and was placed on nine months supervised probation for the use or possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.