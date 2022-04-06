March 24: Citizen assist/crosswalk enforcement; attempt to locate speeding vehicle
March 25: Two vehicle burglaries; animal problem; harrassment; suspicious person
March 26: Traffic control for Life Flight; agency assist; theft; citizen assist
March 27: Citizen assist; accident; medical assist
March 28: Domestic dispute; agency assist; aggravated battery; suspicious incident; traffic stop; medical assist/sick person; suspicious vehicle flashing red lights at people; animal problem
March 29: Traffic control (helicopter landing at hospital); trespassing; suspicious incident; vandalism; citizen assist
March 30: Attempt to locate; runaway juvenile; two-vehicle accident (non-injury); suspicious person
CACHE COUNTY JAIL
Booked into Cache County Jail during the last month were the following:
• Katie Wixom, 38, on April 2, by the Preston Police Department, on misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, and a misdemeanor warrant and a felony warrant. No bail was set.
• Daniel Dahle, 28, on March 6, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) for misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer. Bond was set at $300.
• Marie Maughan, 32, on March 8, by FCSO, for misdemeanor criminal trespass and resisting and obstructing an officer and felony assault upon an officer. Bond was set at $600.
• Maddie Hadley, 20, on March 11, by FCSO, on a misdemeanor warrant. No bail set.
• Ramiro Chagolla, 29, on March 17, by FCSO, for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and misdemeanor trafficking of marijuana and cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000.
• Michael Baird, 32, on March 28, by PPD, for leaving the scene of an accident with damage and felony aggravated battery. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Kufre Ekpenyong, 30, on March 29, by FCSO, for misdemeanor criminal trespass. Bond was wet at $300.