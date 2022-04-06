Support Local Journalism

PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

March 24: Citizen assist/crosswalk enforcement; attempt to locate speeding vehicle

March 25: Two vehicle burglaries; animal problem; harrassment; suspicious person

March 26: Traffic control for Life Flight; agency assist; theft; citizen assist

March 27: Citizen assist; accident; medical assist

March 28: Domestic dispute; agency assist; aggravated battery; suspicious incident; traffic stop; medical assist/sick person; suspicious vehicle flashing red lights at people; animal problem

March 29: Traffic control (helicopter landing at hospital); trespassing; suspicious incident; vandalism; citizen assist

March 30: Attempt to locate; runaway juvenile; two-vehicle accident (non-injury); suspicious person

CACHE COUNTY JAIL

Booked into Cache County Jail during the last month were the following:

• Katie Wixom, 38, on April 2, by the Preston Police Department, on misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, and a misdemeanor warrant and a felony warrant. No bail was set.

• Daniel Dahle, 28, on March 6, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) for misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer. Bond was set at $300.

• Marie Maughan, 32, on March 8, by FCSO, for misdemeanor criminal trespass and resisting and obstructing an officer and felony assault upon an officer. Bond was set at $600.

• Maddie Hadley, 20, on March 11, by FCSO, on a misdemeanor warrant. No bail set.

• Ramiro Chagolla, 29, on March 17, by FCSO, for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and misdemeanor trafficking of marijuana and cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $25,000.

• Michael Baird, 32, on March 28, by PPD, for leaving the scene of an accident with damage and felony aggravated battery. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Kufre Ekpenyong, 30, on March 29, by FCSO, for misdemeanor criminal trespass. Bond was wet at $300.

