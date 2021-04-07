Preston Police Department
Mar 26: Assisted another agency with a fraud case, ambulance personnel, and EMS with an individual who had fallen. Responded to a report of a citizen dispute involving harassment, to a mental health issue, and to a juvenile charged with battery. Followed up on a burglary alarm.
Mar 27: Responded to a complaint of disturbing the peace and report of trash in the roadway. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Conducted a VIN inspection. Attempted to locate juveniles who had been lighting gasoline on fire in an LDS church parking lot.
Mar 28: Assisted another agency. Followed up on an animal problem and a report of a suspicious person.
Mar 29: Assisted medical personnel with an individual with an allergic reaction. Investigated a report of a suspicious person, another of the theft of lottery tickets, and of individuals egging property. Cited an adult male for a control substance problem. He was arrested and bonded out. Assisted ambulance personnel and a citizen. Investigated a juvenile problem.
Mar 30: Assisted medical personnel with an individual who had fallen. Conducted a VIN inspection and a welfare check. Investigated a report of property damage. Responded to a fire alarm and to a complaint regarding an animal.
Mar 31: Investigated a suspicious vehicle and a report of fraud. Assisted another agency with forensic interviews regarding a sex offense which did not take place in this jurisdiction. Followed up on a false intrusion alarm at a local business Responded to a complaint of a barking dog.
Apr 1: Conducted a VIN inspection. Investigated a report of harassment another of trespassing. Followed up on a controlled agricultural burn and on a false panic alarm. Responded to a traffic accident resulting in property damage and to an ordinance violation. Assisted two citizens, one of which was locked out.
Apr 2: Assisted another agency with message notification. Responded to a juvenile problem and to two accidents. Assisted four citizens, one of which was locked out. Responded to two animal problems, one of which was a dog bite, a noise complaint, and to a juvenile problem.
Apr 3: Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Responded to a citizen dispute and to two controlled substance problems. Assisted three other agencies. Attempted to locate a vehicle. Responded to two noise complaints.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
Mar 25: Conducted a VIN inspection. Assisted a citizen. Responded to an accidental 911 call. Conducted a welfare check.
Mar 26: Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a traffic accident. Served an arrest warrant. Removed a 2x4 board from the roadway.
Mar 27: Responded to a traffic accident and to an accidental 911 call.
Mar 28: Investigated a juvenile problem. Responded to a report of an injured deer along roadway and to a grass fire. Investigated a report of a suspicious person. Assisted a citizen. Attempted to locate a vehicle that was unable to maintain its lane.
Mar 29: Responded to a report of potato trucks traveling too fast on 1200 North in Dayton. Followed up on two probation violations. Assisted a citizen with a report of a stolen vehicle. Investigated a report of a suspicious person.
Mar 30: Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Conducted a welfare check.
Mar 31: Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a fire alarm which turned out to be false. Transported one adult male from Cache County Jail to Caribou County Jail. Completed a report on found property. Assisted another agency with a medical issue.
Apr 1: Conducted two VIN inspections. Assisted Idaho State Patrol with a search warrant. Transported two adult males to Cache County Jail. Investigated a suspicious incident and a report of a suspicious vehicle. Served an arrest warrant. Assisted a citizen who was locked out. Responded to a car versus cow accident resulting in a minor injury.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Stanley Carpenter, 39, on April 1, by the FCSO on a warrant. No bail was set.
Greg Bosen, 51, by FCSO, on April 1, for felony grand theft, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two felony counts of possession of meth/cocaine. No bail was set.
Gary Barron, 43, by FCSO, on Mar. 29, for a probation/parole violation. No bail was set.
Quinn Atkinson, 42, by FCSO, on Mar. 29, for a probation/parole violation. No bail was set.
William Isham, 46, on April 3, by FCSO, on an agent's warrant. No bail was set.
Val Reeder, 62, on April 2, by FCSO, on two agent's warrants.
Rosanna Pitcher, 38, on April 2, by FCSO, for a probation violation. No bail set.
Court Sentences