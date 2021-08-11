Preston Police Department (PPD)
July 30: Responded to a juvenile problem and three parking complaints. Assisted a citizen with a dog that was locked in a hot car. Investigated a report of a suspicious substance found in a parking lot. Assisted two citizens. Cited an individual for a weapons offense for discharging in city limits. Responded to a report of a no-contact-order violation and an accident resulting in property damage. Cited an individual for drug paraphernalia.
July 31: Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a verbal argument between citizens, a lockout, and a threat to commit suicide.
Aug. 1: Assisted a citizen. Responded to a suspicious incident and a family dispute. Conducted a welfare check. Cited an individual for battery. Assisted a citizen with their camera. Followed up on 911 hang up.
Aug. 2: Attempted to locate a vehicle. Followed up on a found property. Responded to a report of property damage, theft, and a traffic hazard. Conducted a welfare check.
Aug. 3: Responded to a report of a stolen credit card and another of a stolen Apple watch. Assisted an individual who was locked out and another citizen. Investigated a report of custodial interference. Followed upon a 911 hang up. Responded to a threat to commit suicide.
Aug. 4: Assisted three individuals, two who were locked out. Investigated a report of discarded drugs that had been found. Followed up on a 911 hang up. Conducted a welfare check and traffic control for Life Flight.
Franklin County Sheriff (FCSO)
July 27: Responded to two separate deer versus car injuries and then to a report of cows in the cemetery. Responded to a traumatic injury and a family dispute. Conducted traffic control while gravel was removed from the road. Responded to a citizen complaint that grain trucks were traveling too fast and then to a small fire in a wood pile. Transported a prisoner. Attempted to locate a suspicious vehicle.
July 28: Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a traffic accident with injuries and to a report of a stolen vehicle. Assisted with a medical problem. Responded to a second traffic accident and two complaints regarding animals.
July 29: Controlled traffic while cattle were being moved around some blind curves. Transported a prisoner. Followed up on two 911 hang ups. Investigated a suspicious incident. Arrested an adult male on a warrant. Responded to a call that a woman had been bitten by her own cat. Assisted in locating two missing children. Investigated a report that a horse had died after being ridden by a range rider. Conducted a welfare check at Red Point Campground.
July 30: Received a credit card that had been found. Investigated a report of an individual receiving text messages from her husband’s girlfriend. Responded to a family dispute and to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
July 31: Dispatched an injured deer on Highway 36 near Milepost 118. Conducted a VIN inspection. Contacted the owner of a truck and trailer who appeared to be camping by the city park and asked them to relocate. Stopped a suspicious vehicle, but did not see any kind of impairment. Followed on an accidental 911 call. Assisted a citizen with found property.
Aug. 1: Followed up on an accidental 911 call. Conducted a welfare check when a woman was reported on the side of the road making suicidal threats.
Aug. 2: Responded to three juvenile problems and an animal problem. Transported a prisoner.
Aug. 3: Investigated a report of fraud. Conducted a welfare check. Assisted another agency.
Aug. 4: Followed up on three animal problems and two terminated 911 calls. Investigated a sex offense. Assisted another agency.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Piper Dereus, 48, by the FCSO on Aug. 7, for a DUI and felony injury to a child. No bail was set.
Viviana Jimenez, 19, by the PPD on Aug. 6 for an excessive DUI.
Chadlee Woytko, 18, by the PPD on Aug. 5, for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, and disturbing the peace/disorderly conduct.
Court Sentences
Melissa Haudley Johnson, 45, Preston, was fined $357.50, for a check, draft or order drawn on an account with insufficient funds for less than $250.
Bud Hyrum Jones, 56, Eagle Mountain, was fined $200, for failure to secure a load for length and weight.
Neal Jorgensen, 69, Preston, was fined $357.50, for failing to notify authorities upon striking an unattended vehicle.
Tyler Austin Mclean, 19, Preston, was fined $357.50, for inattentive or careless driving. He was also fined $357.50, for failing to notify authorities upon striking an unattended vehicle.
Trent Quinn Thomas, 55, Preston, was fined $357.50, for resisting or obstructing officers.
Keller N. Westover, 26, was fined $457.50, had his driver’s license suspended for 30 days, was placed on 90 days probation, for reckless driving.