Preston Police Department
July 29: Received a 911 call which was terminated. Conducted a welfare check. Investigated a report of shoplifting and responded to a trespassing complaint. Investigated a suspicious incident and a complaint of a barking animal at large. Checked on a report of credit card fraud. Cited an individual for a traffic offense. Conducted both a medical and citizen assist.
July 30: Received another 911 call which was terminated. Assisted with traffic control.
July 31: Investigated a report of fraud and a citizen dispute. Conducted a welfare check following a terminated 911 call. Followed up on an ordinance violation and report of child neglect. Assisted a motorist and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
August 1: Arrested an individual for leaving the scene of an accident and DUI. Arrested a second individual for DUI. Impounded an animal. Checked on a report of a traffic hazard and conducted a welfare check following a 911 call. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Investigated a report of a damaged vehicle.
August 2: Conducted a medical assist, followed up on a report of a suspicious incident and an animal problem. Assisted two citizens and received a terminated 911 call. Cited an individual for a traffic offense and investigated a report of fireworks. Investigated a suspicious vehicle.
August 3: Checked on a theft of property and investigated a parking lot accident. Assisted a citizen who was locked out and followed up on a report of a city ordinance violation. Investigated a report of a suspicious person and another report of a suspicious vehicle.
August 4: Received a terminated 911 call. Investigated a report of fraud, one involving threats being made, and a traffic accident. Assisted a citizen and followed up on a report of theft.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
July 31: Assisted an ambulance on a medical incident. Received one accidental and three terminated 911 calls. Assisted two citizens. Responded to a report of a grass fire. Conducted a welfare check in Franklin.
August 1: Assisted another agency with a DUI. Responded to report of a cow out on the Hwy 36 near 6863 East. Assisted an ambulance on a medical incident. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Assisted a citizen. Received one terminated and two accidental 911 calls. Responded to a report of an intoxicated male at 606 N. Westside Hwy. and then to a noise complaint near 221 Parkinson Road in Franklin.
August 2: Unable to locate cows that were reported to be out on US 91 near milepost 2. Received two accidental 911 calls. Assisted a motorist and then a second motorist with a vehicle fire on US 36 near milepost 20.
August 3: Investigated a report of an animal problem. Received an accidental 911 call. Assisted Preston Police Department with report of a burglary.
August 4: Assisted with a medical issue, reports of a suspicious vehicle, a lockout, and conducted a VIN inspection. Transported one adult male to Cache County jail. Cited a driver for DUI at 36 West 100 South in Franklin. Responded to a report of a fall.
August 5: Investigated found property and an accident. Conducted a VIN inspection. Responded to a non-injury accident. Attempted to locate a missing vehicle. Responded to a grass fire and a report of a suspicious person.
August 6: Investigated a report of a suspicious incident. Conducted a VIN inspection on a camper trailer. Assisted an ambulance with a medical incident.
Court Sentences
Austin Lee Roy Barnett, 18, Dayton, was fined $357.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended and placed on probation for nine months for battery.
Nathan Lee, 45, Clearfield, Utah, was fined $229 for failure to obtain an overweight/ovesize motor carrier permit.
Avilio Micheo Lopez, 33, Magna, Utah, was fined $204 for not wearing a corrective lenses/hearing aid (IDAPA rule).