Preston Police Department
Aug. 5: Responded to a report of an animal problem and a fire alarm. Assisted a citizen, with a non reportable accident, and the Idaho State Patrol. Followed up on an ordinance violation and conducted a welfare check. Assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 6: Investigate a report of an animal problem and assisted two citizens. Provided traffic control for Life Flight. Received a terminated 911 call, followed up on an animal problem and a barking dog, and conducted a welfare check.
Aug. 7: Checked on two animal problems, provided interference in a custodial dispute, and received a terminated 911 call.
Aug. 8: Provided assistance for two citizens and with a traffic accident that caused property damage. Investigated a report of a suspicious person, assisted a citizen, and responded to a complaint of an animal problem.
Aug. 9: Assisted an ambulance, received a terminated 911 call, and assisted Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Transported a prisoner.
Aug. 10: Arrested an adult male for use of a controlled substance and investigated an abandoned vehicle. Received two terminated 911 calls, assisted a citizen, and two reports of animal problems. Attempted to locate a vehicle and helped with a lockout.
Aug. 11: Responded to two reports of animal problems, investigated an abandoned vehicle, and attempted to locate a vehicle. Assisted two citizens and responded to a report of a dog bite. Received a terminated 911 call, found property, and conducted a welfare check. Arrested a male on felony battery, unlawful entry, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 7: Investigated a stolen/recovered vehicle and inspected the VIN on a trailer. Unlocked a vehicle and responded to a private property crash where a driver backed into an unoccupied vehicle. Investigated a citizen dispute at Maverick in Franklin and assisted a citizen.
Aug. 8: Investigated a car vs. deer incident, unlocked a vehicle, and checked on an abandoned vehicle. Responded to a possible drowning on the Bear River. Unable to locate cows reported to be in the roadway. Unlocked a vehicle on Narrows Road and assisted a citizen on Highway 36 near milepost 4. Delivered a message for the Logan City Police Department.
Aug. 9: Assisted an ambulance, with a juvenile problem, and an agency. Investigated found property. Assisted a citizen and two motorists. Investigated a report of a juvenile problem and an alcohol offense at the junction of Highway 34 and Highway 36. Transported one juvenile male to detention.
Aug. 10: Responded to a report of an injured deer, a lockout, and a two vehicle accident with no injuries near 4000 North Westside Highway. Investigated a report of a lost phone, assisted a citizen, and responded to an accident. Investigated a DUI and a report of a missing vehicle.
Aug. 11: Conducted a welfare check. Responded to a report of an unconscious or fainting individual and assisted the Preston Police Department.
Aug. 12: Transported 1 adult male to the Cache County Jail. Assisted two citizens, responded to a report of animal problems, and conducted a VIN inspection.
Aug. 13: Investigated a theft, a juvenile problem, and a one vehicle rollover with a minor injury. Assisted a citizen and responded to two grass fires. Conducted a VIN inspection, assisted an agency, and responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle
Court Sentences
Dale Quinn Atkinson, 42, Preston, was fined $162.50 for unauthorized use in a transitional district.
Austin Lee Roy Barnett, 18, Downey, was fined $357.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended and placed on supervised probation for nine months for battery.
Tracy E. Byrge, 48, Roosevelt, Utah, was fined $229 for violating the limitations conditions of a special motor carrier permit.
Kade T. Campbell, 26, Preston, was fined $410 and was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, and placed on one year of probation for buying/possessing a wrong class/type of hunting/fishing license.
Darrell L. Carter, 44, Ogden, Utah, was fined $357.50 for petit theft.
Rex C. Isaacson, 59, Hyrum, Utah, was fined $397.50 for possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob E. Longhurt, 27, Smithfield, was fined $190, was sentenced to 90 days jail, which was suspended and placed on probation for one. year, for buying/possession of a wrong class/type of hunting/fishing license.
Travis M. Marley, 53, Preston, was fined $1,204.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, which was suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for nine months for a DUI.
Christopher R. Moore, 37, Logan, Utah, was fined $170 for fishing without a license.
Tyler La Dell Pagliarulo, 38, LaGrande, was fined $229 for failure to obtain an overweight/oversize motor carrier permit.
Chris P. Pitcher, 36, Logan, Utah, was fined $170 for fishing without a license.
Cathy Wright, 43, Preston, was fined $162.50 for harboring excess dogs.