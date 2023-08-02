July 19: Medical assist (fall); controlled substance (drugs); 911 hangup; hit-and-run traffic accident; medical assist (sick person); citizen dispute; vehicle lockout; 911 hangup; ambulance assist (fall)
July 20: Search warrant; keep the peace; DUI (alcohol or drugs)
July 21: Motorcycle VIN inspection; traffic accident; controlled substance violation; found property; 911 hangup; lockout; welfare check (911 hangup); intrusion alarm
July 22: Lockout; retail theft; welfare check (911 hangup); citizen assist
July 23: Unlawful entry/trespassing; vehicle lockout; 911 hangup; trespassing complaint; 911 hangup; property damage (non-vandalism); suspicious incident; medical assist
July 24: Welfare check; traffic accident in parking lot; medical assist; citizen assist; burglary; property damage (non-vandalism); warrant (controlled substance/drugs); animal problem; fire
July 25: 911 hangup; warrant (controlled substance/drugs); theft; suspicious vehicle; malicious injury to property; agency assist; stray dog complaint; suspicious incident; lockout
July 26: Two-car accident; animal problem; controlled substance (paraphernalia)
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.