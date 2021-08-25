PRESTON CITY POLICE DEPT.
Aug. 13: Responded to a false fire alarm, a traffic hazard, two vehicle lockouts, an terminated 911 call. Investigated report of a stray dog and assisted a citizen involved with a custody exchange.
Aug. 14: Assisted EMS wit a person having breathing problems. Assisted another citizen. uNlocked a vehicle for its driver. Responded to report of a fire and assisted EMS.
Aug. 15: Took report of a fraud case. Assisted a resident reporting telephone harassment. Investigated a problem with an animal and a vehicle burglary. Assisted a citizen by keeping the peace. Assisted Logan Police Department.
Aug. 16: Assisted Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Assisted a citizen. Investigated a problem with an animal, a citizen dispute, an unknown medical problem, and two terminated 911 calls. Assisted a resident. Inevestigated a one-vehicle traffic accident.
Aug. 17: Investigated a juvenile problem, two terminated 911 calls, and assisted a two citizens. Responded to false information given to an officer. Investigated a suspicious vehicle.
Aug. 18: Investigated an accident, and a hold-up alarm which was determined to be false. Unlocked a vehicle. Responded to a report of a dog at large. Delivered a death notification. Investigated an animal problem, two terminated 911 calls. Unlocked a vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Unavailable at press time.
BOOKED INTO CACHE COUNTY JAIL
Shelly Davis, 40, on Aug. 17, by FCSO, for a probation/parole violation. No bail set.
Cameron Miner, 28, on Aug. 1, by FCSO, for a probation/parole violation. No bail set.
COURT SENTENCES
Devan Mar Grange, 33, Nibley, Ut., was fined $276 for failure to stop a motor carrier at a checking station or submit to inspection, grading or weighing.
Bud Hyrum Jones, 56, Eagle Mountain, Ut., was fined $201 for failure to secure a load for length and weight.
Flynt William Sanderson, 34, Preston, was fined $204 for improper securement of heavy equipment and/or machinery.
Guy Gary Fitzgerald, 55, Preston, was fined $2,50.50, was sentenced to 250 days jail time, 91 days of which were suspended, was given two years determinate time and three years indeterminate time, was given 159 days credit for time served, had his driver’s license suspended for one year, was placed on 5 years of felony probation, for driving under the influence (third or subsequent offense).
Daniel CH Scrogham, 21, Preston, was fined $2,247.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail time, all of which was suspended, had his driver’s license suspended for one year, was placed on five years felony probation, for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle.