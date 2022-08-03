PRESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
July 20: Animal problem; traffic control; parking problem; theft; dog at large
July 21: Traffic hazard, burglary at local business
July 22: Civil property dispute; barking dog; welfare check, ambulance assist; attempt to locate vehicle; suicide attempt; agency assist (sick person); citizen assist (trespass complaint); agency assist; controlled substance (paraphernalia possession); dog at large
July 23: Ambulance assist; attempt to locate vehicle; suspicious person; intoxicated person; accident (car vs. deer); fireworks disturbance
July 24: Animal complaint; suspicious person
July 25: Citizen assist; vehicle lockout; agency assist; citizen assist
