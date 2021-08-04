Preston Police Department
July 23: 911-hang up. Investigated a traffic accident that caused property damage when a car struck a mailbox. Assisted medical personnel, and with a vehicle lockout. Apprehended a juvenile for petit theft. Investigated a stray dog compliant and report of stolen trailer ramp. Took a report of a found dog and arrested an adult male for DUI.
July 24: Assisted medical personnel three times and with a vehicle lockout. Performed a welfare check and investigated a fraud report. 911 hang up.
July 25: Motorist assist. Took a report of found wallet. Assisted with a vehicle lockout. Investigated stray dog report.
July 26: Assisted medical personnel. Investigated parking problem and suspicious incident.
July 27: Performed VIN inspection and welfare check. Investigated report of threats.
July 29: Responded to accidental 911 call. Two 911 hang ups. Assisted medical personnel twice. Assisted citizen.
Franklin County Sheriff Office
July 23: Investigated theft of license plate. Performed a check on sex offender registry and VIN inspection. Assisted medical personnel and with vehicle lockout. Responded to traffic hazard, animal hazard, intrusion alarm and cows on roadway. Two prisoner transports and one agency assist.
July 24: Two agency assists. Performed VIN inspection. Responded to tractor fire and two domestic disputes. Responded to report of lost juveniles, and a cow on the roadway. Unable to locate vehicle reported with too many occupants or another vehicle from Utah.
July 25: Responded to report of reckless driver, a grass fire and parking problem. Responded to medical call due to eye injury. Assisted medical personnel. Removed wood from road and investigated suspicious vehicle.
July 26: Assisted medical personnel and responded to a house fire. Investigated an abandoned vehicle and complaint of trash and smell of gas.
July 27: Responded to two deer vs. car incidents and cows in a cemetery. Responded to a report of traumatic injury at Lundahl's in which a man's leg was pinned in some machinery. Investigated a report of gravel all over the road. Addressed a citizen complaint of grain trucks traveling fast and responded to small fire in a woodpile. Transported a prisoner. Investigated report of suspicious vehicle and a family dispute.
July 28: Performed a welfare check. Investigated two accidents, and a stolen vehicle report. Responded to a medical problem. Took two reports of stray/dead animals or noise.
July 29: Assisted with traffic control for safely moving cows on a road with blind curves. Responded to accidental 911 call. Had a 911 hang up. Investigated suspicious incident and two reports of stray/dead animal or noise. Took a missing child report.
Booked into Cache County Jail
Kelton Marley, 60, by PPD on July 30, for violating a protection order. No bail was set.
Tate Cole, 27, by FSO on July 29, on a warrant. No bail set.
Court sentences
Justin D. Barrow, 53, was fined $357.50 for each of three Brand Board violations.
Edward Owen S. Butterfield, 21, of Preston was fined $297.50 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended, and six months supervised probation for use or intent to use drug paraphernalia, and fined $297.50, and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Jeremiah Jordan Butterfield, 19, of Preston, was fined $297.50 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended, and six months supervised probation for use or intent to use drug paraphernalia and fined $297.50, and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Kristina Marie Crosland, 33, of Preston was fined $207.50 for inattentive or careless driving.
Cameron Minor, 28, of Preston was fined $297.50 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended, and six months supervised probation for use or intent to use drug paraphernalia, and fined $297.50 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended, for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Van C. Skidmore, 32, of Richmond, was fined $194, for fishing without a license.