Preston City Police Department
July 24: Animal problem, citizen assist, animal problem, false alarm, medical assist, noise complaint.
July 25: Traffic control, lockout, 911 hang up, citizen assist, welfare check, 911 hang up, parking problem, suspicious incident.
July 26: Noise problem, lockout, suspicious incident, ATL vehicle, juvenile problem.
July 27: Animal problem, VIN inspection, lock out, fireworks.
July 28: DUI arrest, suspicious vehicle, traffic control for Life Flight, medical assist, animal problem, suspicious incident, citizen assist.
July 29: DUI arrest, false alarm, prisoner transport, citizen assist, shoplifting complaint, citizen dispute, ordinance violation.
July 30: Welfare check, 911 hang up, ATL vehicle, property damage, suspicious vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Unavailable at press time.
Court sentences
Abigail G. Harder, 20, Newton, Utah, was fined $360.50, for petit theft.
Marco Villanueva-Salgado, 48, Jackson Hole, Wyo., was fined $937.50, was sentenced to 180 days jail, of which 178 days were suspended, had his drivers license suspended for 90 days and was placed on probation for six months for a DUI.